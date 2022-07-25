Cloud THS principal; super says team strong

The Tahlequah Public Schools Board of Education on June 13 approved the hiring of Natalie Cloud as Tahlequah High School principal.
Cloud started her career in education in 1999 at THS as a Spanish teacher. After moving away for almost five years, Cloud said, she returned to Tahlequah in 2009. During her time at Tahlequah, she has worked as a pom coach, homebound teacher, mentor teacher, grant director, leadership teacher, bus driver, Boys & Girls Club teacher, Student Council sponsor, assistant principal, and alternative school director. From June 2020 to Oct. 2021, she served as principal at Sequoyah High School.
Before moving to her current principal position, Cloud worked as the grant coordinator and spearheaded the innovative approaches to literacy grant.
"I'm just excited to be back in a role where I can work with students one on one and help them achieve their life goals and provide a safe school," said Cloud.
The former principal, Lacie Wilson, left her position to fill a district-level administrator position as the federal and state programs and grants director. She was hired for this position on May 18. In her new role, Wilson will be handling many of the school's federal programs and all of its grants.
"I loved being a principal, but I love to learn something new, and this is something that I have never done before. So, I thought it would be exciting to learn something new," said Wilson.
She said she believes her background in working as a principal will help her to better understand and support the principals she will be working with. She said she hopes to be able to explain to others the process and why certain things have to be done rather than just saying they must be done.
Cloud said one of her goals as principal is to get the school environment back to a normal. post-COVID-19 experience, due to the loss of learning students encountered without in-person instruction.
"I think the No. 1 goal is we're going to get back to normal. We're going to have high expectations for all students, and we're going to really work on everyone - students, faculty, staff, and myself - to make sure we are able to help kids recover from the pandemic socially, emotionally, academically, and move forward with high expectations and rigor," said Cloud.
To help students who are having trouble, she said that she, the department heads, and the site admin team will be looking to find remediation time during the school day.
TPS Superintendent Tanya Jones said she is pleased with the administrative team she has hired since becoming superintendent and she believes the additions will make the district stronger.
"I really feel like the district level administration is stronger than it's ever been, and I think with those hires and the new teams we have in place, the sky's the limit," said Jones.
Jones said Tahlequah has actually reduced in certified administrators this year. The certified admin changes this year, besides Cloud and Wilson, include Kair Ridenhour, hired April 12, as executive director of elementary education and special programs; Rhonda Reed, hired as the Greenwood principal on April 12; and Misty Blunt, hired May 10, as the Sequoyah Pre-K director.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.