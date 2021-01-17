Indian Women's Pocahontas Club has selected officers for 2021: President, Jennifer Brunn; vice president, Celeste Tillery; secretary, Jennifer Weber; and treasurer, Alice Meledeo. Many local women members.
"We are continuing to plan and prepare for the year," said Brunn. "Thank you to Cherokee Nation Businesses, Oklahoma Arts Council and the people who support, encourage and help us achieve our scholarship goals and bring cultural awareness to our community." For information, contact Brunn at jennypenny1977@gmail.com; Pocahontas Club, P.O. Box 3252, Claremore, OK 74018; or visit www.indianwpc.org.
