STILWELL - A special Veterans Salute program honoring Congressional Medal of Honor recipient, U.S. Army Specialist Five Dwight W. Birdwell, is set for Friday, Nov. 11.
The event is to honor all veterans. The City of Stilwell will also honor him with Dwight Birdwell Day. Eric Gregory, Silver Star recipient and Stilwell alum, will also give a few remarks.
One of Stilwell High School's favorite sons, Dwight Birdwell, will headline the Veterans Salute program at Stilwell High School in the Edna M. Carson Building on Veterans Day, Nov. 11, at 7 p.m. Birdwell was awarded the Congressional Medal of Honor this summer by President Joe Biden in Washington, D.C.
Community members, particularly veterans, are invited to attend the program.
The salute is an opportunity for the community to express their thanks to all veterans, especially Vietnam veterans, for keeping America a free country.
The event is free of charge and will have some patriotic music and activities. The Stilwell High School Class of 1966 is hosting the event.
