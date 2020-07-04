CN adds COVID-19 surface testing at government offices

The Cherokee Nation is adding surface testing to its list of safety protocols across its tribal government office locations. This new testing capability can detect the presence of COVID-19 in both the air and on surfaces to better protect employees and visitors inside.
On June 4, Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. signed a contract with Elite Element Testing Laboratory of Sallisaw to perform and provide results of environmental testing within government buildings and offices across the tribe's 14 counties. The signing of the agreement is also a result of the resolution passed by the Council of the Cherokee Nation in late April, approving Hoskin to enter into contracts that are a part of the tribe's direct response effort to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"As we reopened our facilities, it was important to provide the safest conditions possible. We are always looking for more opportunities to keep our workplace safer," said Hoskin. "We are providing environmental services to the complex, as well as across all of our offices, that test and detect the coronavirus on surfaces. "
With the system, called ENVIROx-RV, the COVID-19 virus can be detected in less than six hours of the lab's getting the sample. This testing system can detect as many as nine other viral organisms such as the flu in the air and on surfaces.
The tribe has received about 900 testing kits, and has begun conducting surface testing across several departments that have the most contact with the general public. Testing will continue in July and will be routinely performed in all 150 government office locations.
At each location, Cherokee Nation's Environmental team carries out the process, which includes using sterile swabs rolled over high-touch surfaces such as door knobs, light switches, desk and table tops, as well as surfaces in public areas. Each swab is placed in a separate test tube and labeled with the date and time of collection, sample number, building reference number, room or location, and employee number of the person collecting the sample. With labeling, the area and location being tested can easily be identified should a test come back with traces of COVID-19. The environmental testing can be used to validate the tribe's cleaning and sanitation efforts. The Cherokee Nation implemented a number of safety measures since its June 1 reopening such as installing partitions at client interaction areas, requiring the use of masks and increasing its cleaning and disinfecting efforts.
"This testing method is just another way we are ensuring we provide a safe work environment for our employees and a safe environment for our citizens and visitors," said Chief of Staff Todd Enlow.
The kits were purchased from a portion of the CARES Act stimulus funds from the U.S. Treasury. A portion was set aside to help purchase safety and sanitation supplies for the workplace, including personal protective equipment for employees, various disinfectants, as well as the aerosol and surface testing kits.
