The Cherokee Nation attorney general this week tried to tamp down widespread confusion in the wake of a ruling suggesting Tulsa police officers cannot issue citations to tribal citizens.
The Hooper v. Tulsa decision raised many questions, but Sara Hill clarified that officers can still write tickets and make arrests in regard to tribal citizens.
It’s just a matter of who winds up prosecuting the offender.
Hill said that after the ruling in McGirt v. Oklahoma, it became clear this area – which includes Tahlequah – is on the Cherokee Nation reservation.
On a reservation, she explained, Indian tribes have jurisdiction over Natives who commit all types of crimes.
“In the Hooper case, though, the City of Tulsa argued that, although that may be true, there were certain cities that, because of a territorial-era law known as the Curtis Act, ... a special law gave them jurisdiction over everyone in their cities – that cities could exercise jurisdiction over Indians, even if the state could not,” said Hill. “That meant the city could continue to ticket Indians who committed crimes inside the city limits, and they continued to do that.”
The 10th Circuit Court of Appeals, Hill said, didn’t buy the argument that cities have “special status” to exert jurisdiction over Indians and were, in fact, creatures of state law and limited by the jurisdiction of the state. Instead, Hill said, tribes retain that jurisdiction.
“And so now, after Hooper, it’s more clear... to everyone that the cities do lack jurisdiction to to prosecute Indians who commit crimes in cities,” she said.
The City of Tulsa has since asked the circuit court for a stay on the July 28 ruling, stating that “the City will have to conduct a significant change in the way it proceeds with law enforcement, code enforcement, municipal prosecution, and other important aspects of city business” and that it would have “far-reaching effects in the City of Tulsa, which could subject to the city to other litigation during the interim should the court not issue a stay of the mandate.”
Six eastern Oklahoman tribes said the City of Tulsa has no basis for requesting a stay. A ruling on this request was not available as of press time, which is 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Hill said a only few cities were making this argument based on the Curtis Act. Several other cities within the tribe’s reservation, however, joined onto a municipal argument with the Cherokee Nation.
“We had put out an agreement that cities could sign onto and we said, ‘Hey, cities, if you don’t want to argue about this and instead you just want to get back to writing tickets and collecting money, then you can do that under these municipal agreements and be our partners,’” said Hill. “We had 23 cities that took us up on that.”
Since Hill discussed these agreements on Monday, July 17, that number has increased to 24. On Tuesday, the Town of Verdigris signed a Memorandum of Agreement with the Cherokee Nation. According to a July 19 press release, under the agreement, the Town of Verdigris will be able to retain fees and fines associated with traffic offenses committed by Native Americans in the form of a donation, in recognition and exchange for the policing and administrative functions provided by the municipality.
“In the wake of the historic McGirt decision and the recent Hooper decision, Cherokee Nation will continue to choose cooperation with our local partners over conflict. We recognize the importance of local law enforcement agencies and how critical they are to public safety; that’s why we have cross-deputization agreements with every law enforcement agency across our 14-county reservation area.” Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. said in the press release. “Along with those cross-dep agreements, we also have signed two dozen agreements with municipalities across the reservation since the McGirt decision to help ensure local communities do not lose out on critical funding for services and operations.”
In these agreements, municipalities keep all but $30 from fines collected from traffic tickets given to tribal citizens.
“So normally, the city would have to send $30 to the state, but if they wrote a ticket under the [MOA] they have with Cherokee Nation, they would send that $30 to Cherokee Nation instead,” said Hill.
Hill said larger cities like Owasso, down to smaller cities, signed onto the agreement, although Tahlequah is not part of this group yet. However, cross-deputization is still in effect.
Cherokee County Sheriff Jason Chennault said the Hooper decision has no bearing on him and his officers at all.
To explain how a traffic stop involving a tribal citizen should work, Hill gave a hypothetical example wherein she is pulled over for a traffic violation. First, Hill said, she would let the officer know she’s a Cherokee Nation citizen.
“My expectation would be that that officer would write that ticket to the Cherokee Nation [and] would write as a Cherokee Nation officer. So all of the municipal officers in Tahlequah are cross-deputized with the Cherokee Nation; that means they can act as either a marshal or they can act as a city officer,” said Hill. “So they should put that marshal hat on and write me a ticket under Cherokee Nation law, and then I should take that ticket up to the Cherokee Nation tribal court, go to Judge [T. Luke] Barteaux and tell him I was speeding or whatever I was doing, and pay my ticket to the tribal court. That’s what should happen.”
If arrested, tribal citizens will still be taken to the same jails.
“If they get arrested in Cherokee County, then they will still be taken to the Cherokee County Detention Center and they will be booked in. We have a contract with CCDC, so it’s just the Cherokee Nation will be paying for your stay there instead of Oklahoma paying for it,” she said. “The bond for that would be set by the tribal court and then you would appear in front of the tribal court to handle whatever the charge was that got you arrested in the first place.”
Hill said this process has been in place since the Hogner v. Oklahoma case in 2021. The only difference is that before Hooper, some municipalities were writing tickets to Indians for low-level offenses – like speeding in a school zone and public intoxication – even though they were on an Indian Reservation.
Now, cities can write the tickets but they have to be prosecuted by the tribal court, unless the city signs onto CN’s municipal agreement.
“The cross-dep gives [officeirs] the power to write them; they always have the power to write them; they always have the power to make arrests,” she said.
Hill said there have been misconceptions about the effects of the Hooper case.
“That’s part of the frustrating bit, when you see people say, ‘This decision means that and Indians can drive 100 mph and no one can stop them.’ Well, that’s just not true,” she said. “Like everyone who’s here, all of the different officers that our reservation can arrest any of them. It’s just a question of who prosecutes them. Does it go to the Cherokee Nation for prosecution, or does it go to the state?”
