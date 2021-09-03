Sara Hill, attorney general for the Cherokee Nation, will be the guest speaker at the next monthly meeting of the Cherokee County Democrats.
Hill will give a presentation on the McGirt decision and the impact within the criminal justice system and the community. The meeting will be held Sept. 7 at 5:30 p.m. in the Tahlequah Armory. Facemasks are required.
The event will be livestreamed via Zoom for those who are unable to attend in person. To log on, visit the Cherokee County Democrat website at https://www.cherokeecountydemocraticparty.com/.
