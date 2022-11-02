The Cherokee Nation is accepting applications for its Elder Angel Project, which provides Christmas gifts to Cherokee elders. Applications will be taken until Nov. 18.
For information, call Thomas at 918-453-5627; visit the Human Services office at the Cherokee Nation W.W. Keeler Tribal Complex; or stop by a Human Services field office or a Cherokee Nation nutrition center to apply. Go online to https://cherokee.org/all-services/human-services/contact-us/.
The tribe is also continuing to accept online applications for its Angel Project, which provides gifts to thousands of children through age 16 in the Cherokee Nation Reservation and meet income guidelines. Applications were launched last month and the deadline is Friday, Nov. 4. To view the list of eligibility requirements and to apply online, visit https://webapps.cherokee.org/angeltree. The public can contribute to the mission by visiting https://webapps.cherokee.org/OnlineGiving/Donations/create. The public will be invited to adopt angels from both programs later this month.
