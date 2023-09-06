Members of the Cherokee Nation Tribal Council, during a budget meeting Sept. 6, asked the chief information officer questions about the IT department’s Gadugi portal.
Paula Starr started off her appearance before the council with a compliment.
“It’s probably not often to hear someone say it’s a dream come true to attend a budget hearing, but it is a dream come true for me to stand before you and serve the Nation as a chief information officer and represent the fine men and women of IT,” said Starr.
She spoke of how Cherokee values tell citizens to live resourcefully and to be skilled.
“I think that’s important across all departments, but especially for IT,” said Starr. “For you today, you may be using technology that didn’t exist a year ago; you may be using technology that you weren’t even aware of a year ago.”
Starr stressed it is important for IT departments across the world to keep up with technology during the most rapid rate of change in history.
“It is also incumbent upon Cherokee Nation to keep up with it,” said Starr.
The IT department plans to meet that incumbency into the future, spending money on tools and resources, but also on people, ensuring citizens are ready for changes that are coming.
“I feel like we have had a great investment from this council and this administration, to help us grow and keep up with that rate of change. We hope to continue to do so,” said Starr.
Candessa Tehee acknowledged it was great to hear of Starr’s philosophy with IT resources.
“Can you speak to the Gadugi portal and how your staff is addressing bringing new programs into that kind of electronic application system? In a flat budget year, how are you and your staff meeting the challenges of bringing new programs on line?” asked Tehee.
Starr explained that there has been a large increase in the gadugi call center budget and the reason that is so large is because it got divided. There was an increase the budget for the Gadugi portal and IT is moving more and more programs in.
“We are meeting this afternoon to talk about putting out a survey for Gadugi to connect to citizens with volunteer opportunities through the portal,” said Starr.
“Is there potential for a creation of a ticketing system where we as councilors would be able to refer something and it go to the appropriate person and have us in some kind of general way see how that was resolved?” asked Tehee.
Starr said the technology is available and the foundation is laid for it.
Talent development budget and IT recruitment and development were discussed.
“First, we focus on our current staff to ensure they have the skills for modern technology and also funds put toward educating employees at-large,” said Starr. “Right now, we have 27 citizens who have attained their sales force associate degree, which is what powers the Gadugi portal, to get their admin certifications through bootcamp.”
Priority was placed on veteran citizens and those that came through the ONE FIRE program, said Starr.
“I want to go forward with outreach. There are talented Cherokees in technology all across the world and I get outreach all the time from those who want to give back. I think Gadugi core is the way we do that.
Codey Poindexter asked what the line item MIS was for.
Starr explained that MIS is a separate health IT budget, most of which are for government IT systems.
Sasha Blackfox-Qualls wanted to know if there were any upgrades for Acronis.
“Yes, I am really excited about that one. We have just been going through redlining on contracts to move to the cloud version of Acronis, which is called UKG Dimensions. Part of that includes advanced scheduling capabilities for health. Right now, we don’t give people who work here the opportunity to schedule in the clinics. By the next time I come [to the next meeting], we will have that in place,” said Starr.
