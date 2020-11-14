The Cherokee Nation Election Commission will be conducting the 2021 general election of the Cherokee Nation on Saturday, June 5, 2021. The Tribal Council Seats open for office are Districts 2, 4, 5, 7, 9, 10, 11, 15, and one at-large Council seat.
Cherokee Citizens interested in running for office may pick up a candidate packet beginning Dec. 1. All Freedman citizens who are registered to vote are eligible to run for the offices up this year.
The filing period for candidates will begin at 8 a.m. on Feb. 1, 2021, and will continue through Feb. 4, 2021, ending at 5 p.m. Candidates must file their declaration of candidacy in person at the Election Commission Office in Tahlequah.
The Cherokee Nation Election Commission will begin accepting absentee ballot request forms on Jan. 4, 2021, through April 16, 2021. The absentee ballot request forms will be available from the Election Commission Office and online at cherokee.org/elections.aspx.
Closing date of voter registration applications will be March 31, 2021. Voter registration applications will be available from the Election Commission Office and online at cherokee.org/elections.aspx. If a voter has changed their address, name, or any other information, they will need to submit a new application to update their records. These will be district elections and voters must reside at an address located within that district of the Council seat.
Citizens of the Cherokee Nation who are at least 18 years old prior to or on the election day may apply to become registered voters. Tribal citizens who are 17 years old and can show that their birthdates are prior to the date of the election shall be allowed to register to vote.
The exception is: "New applicants under the age of 25 who reside outside the boundaries may select to register at-large or in a district of their choice; but this selection must be made at the time of signing of the voter registration form." It is important to check voter registration information that the Election Commission has on file for establishing a voter's district assignment for voting purposes.
The CN Election Commission's office hours are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. The office is at 17763 S. Muskogee Ave., and the mailing address is P.O. Box 1188, Tahlequah, OK 74465. Contact by phone, 918-458-5899 or 800-353-2895; by fax, 918-458-6101; or email, election-commission@cherokee.org.
