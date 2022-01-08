CN Career Services offers GED, high school equivalency classes

BELL - The Cherokee Nation will offer GED classes to anyone wishing to continue their education by participating in the tribe's Adult Education program at Bell School in the Bell community of Adair County. The classes will be held in the Bell School Library from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. every Monday night beginning Jan. 10.
"I've always been proud that the Cherokee Nation offers so many platforms to assist our citizens in reaching their full educational potential," Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. said. "We are committed to helping all Cherokees reach their goals, including supporting those who want to obtain their GED. We will support anyone who wants to reach their next milestone, whether it is getting a GED, going to college or a vocational school, or another avenue that helps our Cherokee Nation citizens better themselves, their families and their communities. That's why we're glad to announce the GED classes at Bell School. We hope anyone interested in achieving their GED will take advantage of this opportunity."
There is no cost associated with the class, and Cherokee citizens living within the reservation could be eligible to receive a $250 Educational Assistance Payment for each subject the student passes, up to $1,000.
"Education is imperative to securing employment opportunities in careers that increase support for Cherokee families. Our department is very excited about the opportunity to serve our Cherokee citizens in this area," Cherokee Nation Manager of Alternative Education Ben Barnett said. "This partnership will allow many Cherokees to have more readily available access to GED services."
Classes will use teacher presentations, interactive Google classroom spaces, an online GED preparation program, and materials and resources for the students to utilize throughout the week between class sessions. Also, students will be able to initiate their files at Bell School during their class times and do not have to travel to another Cherokee Nation office to generate this service.
"This is another example of Cherokee Nation administration recognizing needs here in Adair County and acting on them. I believe this will benefit many in the community," said District 8 Tribal Councilor Shawn Crittenden.
The Cherokee Nation adult education program is administered by the tribe's Career Services department. For more information on these GED classes, contact Marcie Harris at 918-696-3124 or Tammy Benge at 918-776-0416.
