CN Career Services opens Wagoner office

WAGONER -- Cherokee Nation leaders gathered with Wagoner County officials to cut the ribbon on a new Career Services satellite office in Wagoner on Tuesday, Aug. 2.
The new office is at 109 N. Casaver in downtown Wagoner near the county courthouse.
"I truly believe the most powerful thing the Cherokee Nation can do for its citizens is to give them a platform to achieve their own dreams. Cherokee Nation's Career Services department is critical to that effort. Career Services provides Cherokee citizens with training opportunities and career assistance. We have strategically placed a number of satellite offices across the reservation to make it as easy as possible for citizens to meet with Career Services and find the assistance they need. I know that if Cherokee Nation provides a foundation for success, the Cherokee people will build something amazing on that foundation. This new office in Wagoner is a big part of that mission," said Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr.
Cherokee Nation Career Services will use the new field office to provide services including its Coming Home Re-entry and Justice-Involved programs, tribal Temporary Assistance for Needy Families, job training, Talking Leaves Job Corps recruitment, TERO, economic development, and other services as needed.
"It is always an honor and a privilege for us to go out into our respective communities of the Cherokee Nation to help serve our citizens. We have quite a number of clients in the Wagoner area, so it really behooves us to be here. Wagoner is a thriving community and we're proud to be a part of it," said Career Services Executive Director Diane Kelley.
The office in Wagoner is the Cherokee Nation's ninth Career Services satellite office in the Cherokee Nation Reservation. The department's main office is located inside the Cherokee Nation W.W. Keeler Tribal Complex in Tahlequah.
"The relationship with our local community and the Cherokee Nation is really good, and it's good to have those partnerships. People want to work and need life skills. Sometimes, they weren't able to get those lifeskills in more traditional places growing up, so when they are an adult, what do you do? Right here we have the perfect example of helping them get back to work and giving them the life skills that they need," said Wagoner Mayor Albert Jones.
Citizen Tyler Daugherty has participated in the re-entry program and helped cut the ribbon on the office space in Wagoner Aug. 2. The Coming Home Re-entry and Justice-Involved program is one service that will be offered through the Wagoner satellite office.
"The re-entry program helped me get reintroduced back into society and gave me the tools to go back to school and get certifications," said Daugherty. "A year ago today I was doing nothing and now I am starting as a salesman for a paper company in Muskogee. So, it has given me the opportunity to turn my life around."
In 2019, Hoskin and Deputy Chief Bryan Warner created the Career Readiness Act of 2019 with support from the Council of the Cherokee Nation, doubling the tribe's annual funding to train Cherokees in areas of construction, health, information technology, and lineman trade jobs. Hundreds of Cherokees received vocational assistance through the Career Services department after the signing of the act. Then in 2021, Hoskin announced an additional $29 million investment over three years to help = citizens negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic receive vocational training in skilled trades, as part of the Hoskin-Warner Administration's theme of "Together: Community, Family, Culture."
For information about CN Career Services and a list of locations, visit https://cherokee.org/all-services/career-services/. The Wagoner office is open Monday-Friday, 8-5 p.m. Call 918-453-5555 or emailing career-services-dept@cherokee.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.