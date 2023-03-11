Cherokee Nation Career Services is partnering with Cherokee Nation Human Resources to host a series of mobile job fairs featuring open positions within the Cherokee Nation.
The events will be held in the tribe's mobile training labs to make them easily accessible to the public. Human Resource staff will be on hand to review the current openings for each program and to assist with the online applications. There will also be opportunities to interview on the spot for several of the open positions.
Starting March 13 and running through April 13, job fairs will be held on various dates in Cherokee County, Sequoyah County, Adair County, Delaware County, and Craig County.
"We will be hosting the spring series of job fairs out of our mobile training lab, which opens the door for us to run a job fair in multiple locations in the towns we will be visiting in the next five weeks," said Career Services Executive Director Diane Kelley. "We will be able to reach more Cherokee citizens and the surrounding communities to showcase what openings Cherokee Nation has available. We will not only have staff on hand to talk about the various openings, but we will also interview on the spot for those positions that qualify. Our partnership with Human Resources is a big factor in getting these open positions filled and our community needs met."
Many of the positions are in high need and will likely be filled quickly with qualified applicants.
The open positions will include jobs in the health field, business field, law enforcement, and more.
Participants are encouraged to dress for success and bring their resumes.
More information about the mobile job fairs can be accessed by calling Career Services at 918-453-5555.
Traveling job fair locations and dates include Cherokee Nation One Fire Field at 17551 S. Muskogee Ave. in Tahlequah March 13 from 3-6 p.m.; Cherokee Nation Outpatient Health Center at 19600 E. Ross St. in Tahlequah March 15 from 3-6 p.m.; Cherokee Nation Outpatient Health Center at 19600 E. Ross St. in Tahlequah March 16 from 9 a.m.-noon; Sallisaw Library at 101 E. Cherokee Ave. in Sallisaw March 20 from 3-6 p.m; Redbird Smith Health Center at 301. S. JT Stites St. in Sallisaw March 22 from 3-6 p.m.; Redbird Smith Health Center at 301 S. JT Stites St. in Sallisaw March 23 from 9 a.m.-noon; Cherokee Nation Career Services at 406 A W. Locust St. in Stilwell March 27 from 3-6 p.m.; Cherokee Nation Wilma P. Mankiller Health Center at 471688 OK-51 in Stilwell March 29 from 3-6 p.m.; Cherokee Nation Wilma P. Mankiller Health Center at 471688 OK-51 in Stilwell March 30 from 9 a.m.-noon; Jay Library at 429 S. 9th St. in Jay April 3 from 3-6 p.m.; Sam Hider Health Center at 859 E. Melton Dr. in Jay April 5 from 3-6 p.m.; Sam Hider health Center at 859 E. Melton Dr. in Jay April 6 from 9 a.m.-noon; Anna Mitchell Cultural & Welcome Center at 953 E. Illinois Ave. in Vinita April 10 from 3-6 p.m.; Cherokee Nation Vinita Health Center at 27371 S. 4410 Road in Vinita April 12 from 3-6 p.m.; and Cherokee Nation Vinita Health Center at 27371 S. 4410 Road in Vinita April 13 from 9 a.m.-noon.
