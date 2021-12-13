Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. said during a Tribal Council meeting Monday evening that Gov. Kevin Stitt’s refusal to renew hunting and fishing compacts constitutes an "absurd fight" that makes no sense, and that the Cherokee Nation will assert its rights to hunt and fish.
The Cherokee and Choctaw nations have had an agreement with the state, negotiated in 2015 and 2016, in which the tribes would issued licenses to citizens and reimburse the state $2 for every license and paid state administrative fees. The Cherokee Nation agreed to purchase 150,000 licenses a year, while the Choctaw Nation agreed to 50,000.
The decision by Stitt is one in a long line of contentious dealings with Native American tribes. He fought against the renewal of gaming compacts with the state’s tribes, and is currently pushing for the Supreme Court to reverse its McGirt decision, which established that reservations were never dismantled. Hoskin said this latest action will cost the state millions of dollars, as the compacts have generated more than $38 million for the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation.
“The governor has made his decision and we’re making ours, which is that we are going to move forward asserting the same rights we had before there was the United States, the same rights we had long before there was a state of Oklahoma, the same rights we had when we entered into the compact in 2015 that began being effective in 2016 – that is, our rights to hunt and fish,” Hoskin said.
According to Secretary of Natural Resources Chad Harsha, who delivered a report during a Resource Committee meeting, no additional compact terms were offered by the state, “except that tribal citizens of the Cherokee Nation were free to purchase license at the prevailing rate, or in this case $72 per license.” He said while the compacts will expire on Dec. 31, CN citizens will still be able to hunt and fish, as long as they have CN citizenship cards and adhere to bag limits and season dates.
In other business:
• The Tribal Council approved a resolution in support of health care projects under the Respond, Recover and Rebuild plan. The projects include the replacement of W.W. Hastings Hospital with a new hospital, at a cost of $400 million; and an outpatient health center in Salina, for $35 million.
• The Cherokee Nation Domestic Violence Prevention Act was approved, amending the tribe’s code to provide lethality assessments for when a report of domestic abuse is made. Based on results of the assessment, which includes a list of questions about victims and their abusers, referrals to shelters, domestic violence intervention programs and other social services will be provided to victims. The CN Attorney General’s Office, along with ONE FIRE, will maintain a database of alleged abusers and victims of domestic violence.
• The council approved a resolution to authorize an application to the Oklahoma Department of Transportation for the 2021 FTA Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act Program.
• Lauren Cusick was reappointed as a member of the Cherokee Phoenix Editorial Board.
• Jeff Limore was confirmed as a member of the Cherokee Nation Sequoyah High School Board of Education.
• Susannah Plumb Scott was confirmed as a board member of the Cherokee Nation Foundation.
• The council passed a resolution authorizing a limited waiver of sovereign immunity for the purchase of property from Oklahoma Ordinance Works Authority.
• Councilors also authorized the tribe to lease tribal trust land to Dahlonegah School in Stilwell.
What's next
The next Cherokee Nation Tribal Council meeting is Jan. 10, at 5 p.m. All meetings can be viewed on the Cherokee Nation YouTube page.
