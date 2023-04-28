Principal chief candidates for the 2023 Cherokee election answered questions about services for at-large and in-district citizens during an April 25 debate.
The event was hosted by the Cherokee Phoenix Tuesday evening at Sequoyah High School’s Place Where They Place. It was also live-streamed online.
Candidates for principal chief include David Cornsilk, Chuck Hoskin Jr., Wes Nofire, and Cara Cowan Watts. Tim Landes, Cherokee Phoenix Editorial Board member, moderated. Candidates were given 90 seconds to answer each question. Sixty seconds were allowed for rebuttals, and Landes asked candidates to refrain from challenging one another. In addition to questions from Cherokee Phoenix staff, five questions were submitted by Cherokee citizens.
"The citizenship of the Cherokee Nation recently surpassed 450,000 people," Landes said. "With 310,000 of those 450,000 living outside the reservation, what services would you work to expand or create for at-large citizens and what services would you work to expand or create for citizens residing on the reservation?"
Hoskin said the tribe has expanded services for everyone over the past four years by tripling the business dividend at Cherokee Nation Businesses.
"That's triple the amount of money that can go into all these services," said Hoskin. "That's the reason you've got more Cherokee citizens on scholarship right now here in the reservation and all across the country then anytime in history. It's the reason health care services have expanded because we have people in place that are making sound strategic decisions to make sure the resources are there."
With respect to at-large citizens, Hoskin said he'd like to provide more more opportunities for education.
"That's the reason when we made the opioid industry pay for the harm they did. We locked down $5 million in an endowment to make sure doctors and nurses of tomorrow helping us with healing can come from anywhere in the country. When we work more on telemedicine we can make sure to get those services out to the at-large citizens and folks here at home that need to stay home to get their health care," said Hoskin. "We have worked on things like child care. It's difficult to recruit a workforce and take care of families if you don't have child care. That's the reason we've expanded; we're expanding it into Rogers County; we're replacing all of our Head Start centers. ..."
Of the 450,000 Cherokee citizens, Cornsilk said there are "whole lot of people" who are not even really supposed to be citizens.
"I worked in the Registration Department of Cherokee Nation for eight years and I uncovered over 5,000 people who should not have citizenship because they don't have an ancestor on our role," said Cornsilk. "Again, getting back to the foundation of our tribe the constitution, we have people who are drawing money. Chief Hoskin mentioned that he gave out $2,000 – not of Cherokee people's money but of federal government money, and $10 million of that went to people who don't deserve it."
Cornsilk said those are people who should not be citizens.
"So finding money – there's plenty of it in there – and expanding services on both the reservation and off reservation would require a lot of the examination of what the needs are," said Cornsilk. "We're going to have to do assessments and those assessments will tell us where we are failing and folks, we are failing."
Cornsilk said people said people on and off the reservation need insurance and housing.
"I would expand the housing program of the Cherokee Nation so we have rent to own so that you don't have to get a loan, so if you have a rental you can walk in, start paying your rent, and you start building equity," said Cornsilk.
Hoskin was permitted to answer Cornsilk's challenge and pointed out that under the his and Warner's Housing, Jobs, and Sustainable Communities Act, the tribe has repaired or replaced $4,000 homes in past four years.
"We need to spend another four years committing ourselves to that kind of effort for middle class families, for elders, for people that want to stay here or come home," said Hoskin.
Nofire said the tribe has various different businesses located outside of its territory.
"The funding sources that come back that are made outside of our territory, they need to go back to you guys as [at-large] citizens. My administration will look to advance investment from those funds back to you guys. If it's made at-large, it should go to you guys at-large," said Nofire. "Keep in mind, in-district – this is where home is, this is where our communities reside, this is where the people and the culture is at, so I want to do is make the services not just great for the few but great for everybody."
Nofire said he wants the Cherokee nation to not only become a desirable place to live in in Oklahoma but the most desirable place to live in America
"So that way when you're at-large citizen and it isn't working for you out in your state, come on home, baby, because we're going to be here to love ya," said Nofire.
Watts said Cherokee citizens are suffering today.
"One thing that's a common [issue] for both in-district and at-large is customer service. We have to eliminate the out-of-state call center or whatever else has been happening at the [tribal] complex, [where] you call and you can't get an answer from folks and you need access to the complex."
Watts recalled when she started on the Tribal Council in 2003.
"You would walk through the complex with freedom and joy. People would be laughing and visiting and that was exciting – that's very Cherokee and that's a very big contrast to today after 12 years of this leadership," said Watts.
Watts said she would also look into capacity.
"Both our in-district and at-large have suffered because of the vast increase with the hush money that was given of our federal tax dollars to all of us to quiet down what was happening when they discovered there was $5 million in slush fund of federal dollars being handed out willy-nilly with the wish list paperwork," said Watts. "We need to respond to phone calls and emails when folks either in-district or out-of-district contact the complex."
Watts said citizens shouldn't have to take a vacation to get services done.
"Also, we need to cut the lead times on registration; it should not be two to five years," said Watts. "We need to build a national database where we compete for our own people to get rigor in our job market, both at-large and home, to bring people home."
