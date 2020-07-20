The fallout from a recent Supreme Court decision that held Muscogee (Creek) Nation’s reservation was never disestablished has created controversy among tribal nations and elected officials therein, and members of the Cherokee Nation Tribal Council and administration discussed the ruling and subsequent agreement made between the Five Civilized Tribes and Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter during a rules committee meeting Monday.
While the McGirt v. Oklahoma case involved the Muscogee (Creek) Nation’s reservation, legal experts from the other four of the Five Civilized Tribes – Cherokee, Choctaw, Chickasaw, and Seminole Nations – contend the decision extends to their respective jurisdictions. After the ruling by the high court, the Five Civilized Tribes and Hunter announced an agreement-in-principal last week, outlining proposed legislation regarding criminal and civil jurisdiction between the tribes and state of Oklahoma.
However, last week Muscogee (Creek) Nation Principal Chief David Hill and Seminole Nation Chief Greg P. Chilcoat both said they were not in agreement with the proposal for Congress on jurisdictional issues with the state. The agreement-in-principle, which is not legally binding, would essentially leave criminal jurisdiction as it was before the McGirt ruling.
District 3 Tribal Councilor Wes Nofire argued that CN Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. should have taken the proposal to the council before agreeing to it on behalf of the tribe. He cited a section of the Cherokee Constitution that details when the principal chief can form public trusts.
“Authorization for these trusts, however, must be approved by a majority vote of the council,” said Nofire. “When did these discussions and when did this agreement ever come before the council’s vote?”
Nofire has also argued since the agreement was made public that it sacrifices the tribe’s sovereignty, and that if it came to fruition it would codify the court case Montana v. United States. The 1981 case, which has been condemned over the years from members of Native Nations, held the Crow Nation did not have the authority to regulate nonmember hunting and fishing on land owned by nonmembers of the Nation, but within the boundaries of its reservation.
In a rebuttal, Hoskin said the council member was making an implicit indictment that he was in violation of Cherokee law, and that Nofire was misreading the tribe’s constitution.
“It’s not about establishing a trust, an institution, or entity,” said Hoskin. “This is about when the chief of the Cherokee Nation, elected by the people of the Cherokee Nation; the attorney general, unanimously supported by every sitting member of this council; has the authority to do their constitutional jobs.”
In regards to the Montana case, CN Attorney General Sara Hill said the intent of the agreement with AG Hunter was not to codify the case permanently in Oklahoma Indian Country.
“The intent was to acknowledge that the principles of Montana applies in Indian Country in Oklahoma, as it applies in Indian Country throughout the United States,” she said.
Councilors had concerns that the agreement-in-principle would make Oklahoma a Public Law 280 state, where the federal government would give up its legal authority in the area and give it to the state. Hill said the agreement would not do that.
“In a Public Law 280 state, the state has jurisdiction over the entirety of the reservation,” she said. “Under no circumstances will tribal trust or restricted land ever be under the jurisdiction of the state. That continues to be protected.”
Nofire attempted to add to the rules committee agenda a resolution opposing any agreement with the state that has not been approved by the council, and that any announcement of an agreement should exclude Cherokee Nation until it is brought to the body. The resolution failed to received a two-thirds majority vote.
Meanwhile, a group of Cherokee Nation citizens, as well as, members of the United Keetoowah Band of Cherokee Indians gathered outside of the W.W. Keeler Complex to support Nofire's resolution, and oppose the agreement-in-principle made with Hunter. Many of them saw the Supreme Court ruling as a victory for Natives, and felt the agreement was returning to the state what they had won in court.
In fact, UKB Chief Joe Bunch and Tahlequah District Representative Jeff Wacoche have argued that the Cherokee Nation has no authority to establish a court system, anyway.
“[Cherokee Nation of Oklahoma]’s only approved tribal constitution (1976) does not include a court system,” said Bunch. “The 1999 Constitution, which purported to establish CNO courts with civil and criminal jurisdiction has never been approved by the federal government. CNO cannot have courts with civil and criminal jurisdiction until it organizes under the Oklahoma Indian Welfare Act (OIWA), something it has never done.”
Members of the UKB have cited a letter from the Department of Interior to the Cherokee Nation in 2019, which read that Cherokee Nation’s 1999 Constitution was never approved, to push for its court system being null and void. Wacoche said that “in all actuality, the UKB is the only Cherokee Tribe with the ability to" establish a court system.
“They're dealing with a rigged hand and are attempting to trade away a legal court system that they've been exercising illegally since the people ratified the 1999 constitution in 2003,” he said. “That would explain why they're easily agreeing to give the legal opportunity away because they know the truth and their Supreme Court has never been approved to exist by the Department of Interior.”
The UKB contends that the McGirt ruling extends to all 39 federally recognized tribes in Oklahoma, that the 76-acre plot of the UKB's in Tahlequah is a reservation, and both Bunch and Wacoche oppose the Five Civilized Tribes creating legislation with the federal government on their behalf.
Bunch said the UKB has its own tribal courts exercising criminal and civil jurisdiction, including an Indian Child Welfare court, and has plans to expand it.
"As a sovereign, we would like an agreement to protect our tribal members and their property while working closely [with] the state and federal authorities," said Bunch. "We will oppose any legislation that would give the CNO special treatment and will insist on protections for our tribal government and our court system."
Although leaders of the Muscogee (Creek) and Seminole Nations have distanced themselves from the supposed agreement between the Five Tribes and Hunter, the chiefs of Cherokee, Chickasaw, and Choctaw Nations remain staunch in their opinion that they must work with members of Congress and state leaders to solve the criminal and civil jurisdictional issues that have risen.
Hoskin and Hill pointed out in the meeting that the Supreme Court’s ruling does not prevent Congress from disestablishing eastern Oklahoma as Native land. Hoskin has also said he anticipates Congress will react in some way to the ruling, and that he wants a say in the matter if it does.
“I’m going to continue to do the job that I was elected to do, which is to represent the Cherokee Nation and make sure that anything Congress does in response to McGirt has us at the table,” he said. “If you’re not at the table – you know this from our history – you’re on the menu.”
