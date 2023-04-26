Cherokee Nation principal chief candidates altogether spent over $220,000 in March on their campaigns in their quests to win the tribe’s top office.
All candidates running in the 2023 Cherokee General Election were required to turn in their second financial disclosure report to the Cherokee Nation Election Commission on April 17. That covers finances from March 1-31, 2023.
The four vying for the position of principal chief: David Cornsilk, Chuck Hoskin Jr., Wes Nofire, and Cara Cowan Watts. Candidates’ reports are being addressed in alphabetical order. Reports of Cornsilk and Hoskin were summarized Tuesday in the April 25 TDP.
In his report, Nofire stated his carryover balance from his last financial disclosure report was $871.43. His total contributions from March amounted to $8,020.23, meaning his total monetary campaign revenue as of the filing date is $8.891.66. Nofire’s expenditures total was $8,522.28 and his campaign balance was $369.38. He received $951.82 worth of in-kind donations.
Nofire received $3,020.23 in individual contributions; no miscellaneous or anonymous contributions; one personal loan of $5,000 from himself; and seven in-kind donations of food, paper goods, and building rentals in Muldrow, Spavinaw, and Hulbert, amounting to $951.82.
In campaign expenditures, Nofire spent $4,809.46 on printing; $75 on office expenses; $2,237.82 on food; $500 on staff compensation; and $900 on miscellaneous expenses, which includes use of a “door knocking app” from Advantage Inc.
In her report, Watts reported no carryover balance from her last financial disclosure report in February. Her total contributions amounted to $43,419.98; her expenditures total was $24,727.92; and her campaign balance was $18,692.06. She received $849.12 in in-kind donations.
Watts received $43,309.98 in individual contributions; three anonymous contributions amounting to $110; no miscellaneous contributions; and 10 in-kind donations amounting to $849.12, including three from herself for “meal supplies” and “marketing.”
In campaign expenditures, Watts spent $2,676.32 on advertisements; $2,664.40 on printing; $551.66 on office expenses; $933.44 on food; $2,010 on staff compensation; and $15,892.10 on miscellaneous expenses, including “phone banking,” data software, a rental fee, and “general contracting srvs.”
All candidates are required to turn in their Financial Disclosure Reports from April 1-30 on May 15.
Check it out
The specific listings for campaign contributors and spending would be too long to include in a story for print publication, so these are attached in PDF form to the online version of this story. They can be seen at www.tahlequahdailypress.com. Those of Cornsilk and Nofire are attached to the website story from April 25.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.