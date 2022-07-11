The Tribal Council of the Cherokee Nation met Monday evening to approve new board members of CN Home Health Services, appoint a new registrar, and pass the Principal Chief Wilma P. Mankiller Park Act.
Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. began the proceedings by addressing recent political and legal events in his State of the Nation.
“The state of the nation is strong in part because of recent events and in part in spite of recent events,” said Hoskin.
Hoskin praised civic participation in the recent Oklahoma public election.
“In every competitive race where our sovereignty was put at the forefront, those who opposed our sovereignty did not do well, and that’s good. That means that, I think, people are listening, they’re engaged,” said Hoskin. “People who called our sovereignty a threat, called for our disestablishment, did not do well on election night, and I think that means we need to continue to press the issue.”
Hoskin encouraged people to vote in upcoming runoff and general elections.
“We’re also strong, Mr. Speaker, notwithstanding what frankly was a great setback in the U.S. Supreme Court just last week in the Castro-Huerta case. But Mr. Speaker, we’ve been through, as a people, much, much worse, ” said Hoskin. “We will get through this decision and its impact.”
With this decision, Hoskin said that SCOTUS ignored its own settled case law and the history of the Cherokee Nation.
“We now have the State of Oklahoma encroaching in certain criminal cases on our own reservation through something imposed, not through compacting, not through careful deliberation with the Congress, but through the federal judiciary,” said Hoskin.
Hoskin said he had two regrets when it came to this case: Perhaps he could have fought harder against Gov. Stitt, and that the Nation did not achieve the enactment of some federal legislation put forward by Hoskin and Chickasaw Nation Gov. Bill Anoatubby.
“I firmly believe that had Congressman Cole’s bill, which would have preserved 100 percent of McGirt, would have allowed us to compact if we wanted to on this very subject of federal jurisdiction, I believe had that become law, that the Supreme Court would not have even have taken this case, and had they not taken this case, we would not be talking about the consequences of a Supreme Court case that turned it back on generations of precedent, generations of settled law,” said Hoskin.
After Hoskin’s speech, Secretary of Veterans Affairs S. Joe Crittenden presented several veterans with the Cherokee Warrior Veteran Award to honor their service. Attendees applauded as Leo Lloyd Boney and Bruce Jacobs received their awards. Roy Boney Sr.’s award was accepted posthumously on his behalf by son Roy Boney Jr.
The council heard a monthly report from Molly Jarvis of Cherokee Nation Businesses, including the announcement of the first commercial film made at the Cherokee Nation Film Studios.
“This is called ‘Land of Gold’ and it will premiere on HBO Max very soon,” said Jarvis.
In new business, the council approved:
• A resolution confirming the nomination of Lindsey Earls as an editorial board member of the Cherokee Phoenix.
• A resolution ratifying a Tribal Transportation Self-Governance Compact with the United States Department of Transportation.
• A resolution expressly agreeing to choice of law and binding arbitration and authorizing a limited waiver of sovereign immunity of the Cherokee Nation in connection with the use of Rank One sports website.
• A resolution authorizing certain lending transactions involving Cherokee Nation Businesses, L.L.C., a Cherokee Nation tribal limited liability company, and authorizing a limited waiver of sovereign immunity.
• A resolution authorizing Cherokee Nation warehouse to donate surplus items to Adair County 911.
• An act amending legislative act #43-21, authorizing the comprehensive capital budget for fiscal year 2022 - mod. 4; and declaring an emergency.
• An act amending legislative act #44-21, authorizing the comprehensive operating budget for fiscal year 2022 - mod. 9; and declaring an emergency.
• A resolution confirming the nomination of Freddie Ferrell as a board member of Cherokee Nation Home Health Services Inc.
• A resolution confirming the nomination of Diana Elrod as a board member of Cherokee Nation Home Health Services Inc.
The council approved a resolution confirming the nomination of Kathy Adair as a board member of Cherokee Nation Home Health Services Inc.
• A resolution confirming the nomination of Cynthia Myers as a board member of Cherokee Nation Home Health Services Inc.
• A resolution confirming the nomination of Robert Stover as board member of Cherokee Nation Home Health Services Inc.
• A resolution confirming the appointment of Derrick Vann as Cherokee Nation registrar.
• A resolution authorizing the Cherokee Nation to incur indebtedness and authorizing the approval of certain loan documents in limited waiver of sovereign immunity to the United States Farm Service Agency, the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the Bank of Oklahoma in connection with the connection the Heirs Property Relending Program
• The Principal Chief Wilma P. Mankiller Park Act.
• A resolution authorizing the Cherokee Nation to incur indebtedness and authorizing the approval of a loan agreement in limited waiver of sovereign immunity for the construction of a new hospital and declaring an emergency.
• An act amending legislative act #44-21, authorizing the comprehensive operating budget for fiscal year 2022 - mod. 5; and declaring an emergency.
• An act amending legislative act #44-21, authorizing the comprehensive operating budget for fiscal year 2022 - mod. 10a; and declaring an emergency.
What’s next
The next Cherokee Nation Tribal Council meeting will be held at the W.W. Keeler Complex on Monday, August 15 at 6 p.m.
