OKLAHOMA CITY - Originally filed as a medical invention, High Eagle Technologies Inc. was granted a patent on May 21 from the U.S. Patent & Trademark Office with the assistance of patent attorney Jim Johnson of Resolution Legal Group, an Oklahoma City law firm.
High Eagle Technologies Inc. is an Oklahoma based, American Indian company. Cherokee citizen Jerry C. Elliott is president and CEO.
The art is an apparatus and technique used for the medical research, and potential patient treatment or therapy of cancer, blood viruses, and disease organisms for humans and-or animals, and treatment for certain types of diseased organs and body tissues. Additionally, it is useful for safely sanitizing stored blood supplies of viruses and disease pathogens.
As a secondary application, this device would also be useful for patient's treatment and difficulties in breathing or respiratory problems such as pneumonia or emphysema. A side benefit is a technique to sanitize stored blood supplies of AIDS and other type viruses and-or bacterial organisms.
The invention has received an endorsement and official letter of support acknowledging and giving scientific and medical credibility from the Stehlin Cancer Foundation, Houston, Texas, indicating a desire to use the invention for further cancer research and applications.
This invention is founded upon more than 35 years of proven medical research. This lower cost cancer treatment has the potential of moving certain types of blood and cancer treatments from a hospital environment to a "home" environment with little or no side effects. This breakthrough invention will enable treatment of patients who would otherwise be unable to afford only hospital available treatments.
