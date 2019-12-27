The Housing Authority of the Cherokee Nation will be accepting College Housing Assistance Program applications for the Spring 2020 semester Jan. 2-17.
The College Housing Assistance Program is a Native American Housing Assistance and Self-Determination Act funded program designed to assist low-income Native American students to secure safe and affordable housing while seeking a first-time bachelor's degree and maintaining full-time student status at an accredited institute of higher education.
Eligible applicants must be a member of a federally recognized tribe and be a resident of the Cherokee Nation jurisdictional area. Applicants must also meet NAHASDA income guidelines as well as other eligibility requirements according to the College Housing Assistance Program policy. Priority will be given to Cherokee Nation tribal citizens and students who were served on the program the previous semester.
For more information, call 918-456-5482.
