CN commitee eyes grants for helping recent flood victims

The Cherokee Nation Executive and Finance Committee met Feb. 23 to discuss a new payment methods for vendors and plans for grants involving nurses and training incarcerated women.
The committee heard reports from Cherokee Nation Businesses, Career Services, Commerce, and the treasurer.
Janees Taylor, CN treasurer, said the office is working on citizen relief payments for California storm victims of recent floods.
“Our first payment went out the Feb. 10 and that was $139,000. [Feb. 23], the second set of payments are going out for $143,000,” said Taylor. “We're doing that through our Gadugi Portal so we can target the communities that were affected by the storm.”
The tribe is seeing results from offering a new payment method for its vendors.
“A few years ago, we looked at an alternate form of paying our vendors. We can pay our vendors by check, which is very old school; we can pay them by direct deposit into their account,” said Taylor. “There’s a third form of payment that is a virtual credit card and we started doing this with JPMorgan Chase. We get a rebate for all of the payments that we are able to process on that.”
This year, Taylor said the rebate from this method was almost $250,000.
“We don't even have all of our vendors on that. It’s a completely opt-in,” she said.
Diane Kelley, group leader of CN Career Services, said the department is applying to grants, including an initiative involving nursing.
“We know that whenever the new hospital is built there's going to need to be a pipeline for nursing care and we will be there at the table,” said Kelley. “That's one of the areas that
we're getting a lot of emphasis on in the health field right now.”
Career Services is also working on an Economic Development Administration grant.
“[The grant] is working with women in incarceration, but it's working with them in these training programs like fiber and linemen, skills that would normally be for a man,” said Kelley. “So if we're successful in getting it – and we think we have a good chance – then we were going to be we'll be rolling that one out.”
The committee gave its consent for TERO certifications, community assistance, law enforcement requests, roads, sports teams applications, and livestock premium show applications.
In new business, the committee approved:
• A resolution authorizing Cherokee Nation Warehouse to donate surplus items to Indian Capital Technology Center. Surplus items include “as-is” wireless controllers, network switches, and a wireless server.
• A resolution authorizing the Cherokee Nation Warehouse to donate surplus items to Daughters of the American Revolution for benefit of Bacone College. Surplus items include several “as-is” wooden and metal file cabinets.
• An act amending legislative act No. 29-22 authorizing the comprehensive capital budget for fiscal year 2023, modification four; and declaring an emergency.
• An act amending legislative act No. 30-22 authorizing the comprehensive operating budget for fiscal year 2023, modification five; and declaring an emergency.
What’s next
The next Executive and Finance Committee meeting is scheduled for Monday, March 13 at 4:30 p.m.
