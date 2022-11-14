The Cherokee Nation Resource Committee met on Nov. 14 to discuss hunting programs and to clarify an allegation of defrauding.
Chad Harsha, secretary of Natural Resources and Environmental Programs, gave an update on the Draw Hunt program.
“We’re halfway through our annual program. We’ve already conducted one youth hunt back in October and then an elder hunt in late October,” said Harsha. “We have a veterans hunt this week and then we have two open hunts in early December and late November.”
Overall, Harsha said the program has been a huge success.
“I think we’ve had over 60 percent success rate, with a lot of other hunters having an opportunity to take a deer but passing. It’s a great program — lots of positive feedback, and hopefully this is something we can continue to do annually and perhaps even expand as time goes on," said Harsha.
Harsha said the tribe’s bison herd was recently expanded by 150 additional animals, which were received from the Intertribal Buffalo Council. In total, the herd now numbers 380 bison.
District 9 Councilor Mike Shambaugh asked Harsha a question about an incident a while back.
“Several meetings back, there were basically allegations made that we had a bass tournament [and] we didn’t pay all the money back,” said Shambaugh. “I found that interesting. I fish a lot of bass tournaments, and I’m well aware of how things work in that sense. And I’ve read a bit about that on Facebook, how, you know, we basically defrauded people out of money.”
Shambaugh said this was absolutely not true, and asked Harsha to expand on this.
“Out of the bass tournament, more money was paid out than we ever recovered from entry fees. So all told, we had 105 paid entry fees at $60, so that’s roughly $6,300. We did reduce that amount by 20 percent to offset the cost of the competition, which is pretty typical of what we do across the whole programming for [Cherokee National Holiday].”
Harsha said it was also funded by an an additional $4,000 out of the Holiday budget to pay the winner fee and those for other rankings.
“The way that I understand the math here: We received $6,300, but in total, we paid out over $9,000,” said Harsha. “From what I understand, it’s a pretty competitive tournament and that would be competitive terms for a payout as you would see in that industry.”
Shambaugh said councilors need to do their due diligence before they start spreading rumors.
District 3 Councilor Wes Nofire said these insinuations appeared to be directed to a question he had asked earlier, and he wished to provide a clarification. Nofire said he was contacted by some fishermen about the tournament’s payout and the structure, to which he said he would make an inquiry.
Nofire said he did some calculations and thought there might be something to the questions. Nofire said he thought it should be advertised that it’s not a 100 percent payout.
Harsha said this was not correct.
“If I may, as a point of clarification to Councilor Nofire’s comment, it’s not accurate to say it wasn’t 100 percent payout; it was actually an excess of 100 percent that was paid out," said Harsha.
In new business, the committee passed a resolution authorizing the Cherokee Nation to sell real estate to the Housing Authority of the Cherokee Nation, not to exceed the fair market value.
What’s next
The next meeting of the Cherokee Nation Resource Committee is tentatively scheduled for Monday, Dec. 12 at 2 p.m.
