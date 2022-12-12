The Cherokee Nation Rules Committee met on Monday, Dec. 12 and discussed recent changes to the election code.
The committee heard reports from the Marshal Service, Freedom of Information Act and Governmental Records Office, Tax Commission, Gaming Commission, Human Resources, and the Office of the Attorney General.
"We're in the process of hiring two more attorneys for the AG's office. We're still not full, but we're getting close," said Deputy Attorney General Chrissi Nimmo. "We did have jury trials last week so that was interesting."
District 3 Councilor Wes Nofire asked if the Bureau of Indian Affairs has signed off on recent changes to the CN election code. Nimmo confirmed that it had.
Nofire said one of these changes referred to independent expenditures was now being in violation of the election.
"I didn't see if the Attorney General had an opinion out there on how that doesn't violate the Constitution, abridging the freedom of speech clause in section four," said Nofire.
Nimmo said the AG Office has not weighed in on these changes, although some language already exists on "disqualification regarding outside expenditures" from a previous case heard before the CN Supreme Court.
Nofire said this new election law would make it a violation for anyone - candidate or not - to be involved in independent expenditure. Nofire said this would be abridging these citizens' freedom of speech, which he would like to be addressed.
Nimmo said the AG Office will issue an opinion if requested.
"I will say briefly, the issue is Citizens United [v. Federal Election Commission], right? The United States Supreme Court has said spending money in an election is speech, but that opinion does not apply to the tribe." said Nimmo. "Our courts have not [issued an opinion] - well they have somewhat because they said it's not a violation if a candidate is prohibited from doing that, but the question is [on] spending political dollars speech under the Cherokee Constitution."
Nimmo said this issue has not been directly addressed.
Nofire asked if the tribe did not have to follow the Supreme Court laws of the United States.
Nimmo said the U.S. Constitution does not specifically apply to the tribes as to the Bill of Rights, which is why the Indian Civil Rights Act exists. That makes some of the Bill of Rights applicable to the tribes when it comes to criminal defendants.
"But the general protection in the Constitution on what the State cannot do applies to the 50 states and to the United States government," she said. "It does not apply specifically as to tribal governments and their restrictions or abilities in passing laws."
Nofire said as an American Indian, he thought he was an American having the full Bill of Rights afforded to him.
"There are some questions on some failed federal Indian policies that could be used to violate our rights," he said.
Under the U.S. Constitution, Nimmo said there are two entities that can violate an individual's freedom of speech rights: the federal government and the state government.
"We also have freedom of speech rights under the Cherokee Nation Constitution, so the Cherokee government is prohibited from violating freedom of speech, but just because the United States Supreme Court has said unregulated donations to political candidates are speech under the U.S. Constitution, it doesn't mean they are speech under the Cherokee Nation Constitution," she said.
Nofire suggested regulating this issue rather than making it a violation.
Information Officer Gwen Terrapin said the office had 30 FOIA requests, with six of them outstanding and no GRA requests.
Human Resources Executive Director Samantha Hendricks said the department is continuing to work on its processes and has seen a dramatic decrease in time to fill.
In new business, the committee approved:
• A resolution confirming the nomination of Laura Dishman for the Cherokee Nation Businesses Board of Directors.
• A resolution confirming the nomination of Bill Hickman for the Cherokee Nation Businesses Board of Directors.
What's next
The next Rules Committee meeting is tentatively scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 26 at 1 p.m.
