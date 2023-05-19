The Cherokee Nation Resources Committee met May 15 to discuss recently completed projects and who qualifies for a new agriculture “frontline worker” grant.
David Moore of Management Resources said Three Rivers Trail in Muskogee will be finished as soon as it gets dry outside.
“[The trail] is real close. [We’ve] hot all the sod around it, [there’s] just got some dirt to get out of there and then some final grading,” said Moore.
Moore said there’s been nothing but mud out at the trail for the past month; however, he said the trail is still very usable in this state.
Ginger Reeves, director of Real Estate Services, was asked if her department had taken any further steps regarding some Bureau of Indian Affairs land located in Oak Hill that the tribe had expressed interested in obtaining for a community center.
“It’s been approved [and] it’s still in the central office,” said Reeves.
Reeves said her department is trying to stay on top of it, but there is no timeline on then land being signed over right now.
Chad Harsha, secretary of Natural Resources and Environmental Programs, announced the tribe has completed two significant projects: An electric vehicle charging station/solar canopy at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino and another in Vinita.
“[The Hard Rock Hotel and Casino canopy] is in service. All the charging, including level three and level two charging, is free to the public. It’s unusual to have the level three charging like that. It’s probably ... the only one in the region,” said Harsha. “Then we have completed the construction for the solar canopy in Vinita. It will be activated [imminently] and available to the public.”
Harsha also highlighted some recent work at the tribe’s seed bank.
“We have completed our mail-out initiative for all of the requests that we had. I think we mailed out a total of 8,700 packages, which is a little less than last year due to some weather constraints we had over the past year, but still it’s an expanding program and we get a lot of interest,” he said.
Earlier this month, Harsha said, the tribe launched the Food and Farm Worker Relief Grant.
“This is a $45 million grant that we’ve partnered with [United State Department of Agriculture] to deliver 600 checks to frontline workers who’ve been engaged in agriculture and meat packing,” said Harsha. “We are targeting any person who is a member of a federally recognized tribe across the country and then any person whether they are a member of a tribe or not within our reservation boundaries with priority going to to members of federally recognized tribes.”
Harsha further defined “frontline workers” as anyone who has engaged in some amount of paid agriculture work.
“Not necessarily owners/operators of a ranch but people in the meat packing industry people who earn a wage in cattle ranches, livestock workers, field workers and agriculture of any kind,” he said.
For more information on who qualifies, Harsha pointed to an FAQ available at www.foodandfarmworkersrelief.cherokee.org. Those interested may also dial a call center at: 918-453-4058.
What’s next
The next Cherokee Nation Resource Committee meeting is tentatively scheduled for Monday, June 12 at 2 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.