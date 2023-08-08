The Cherokee Nation Health Committee met Tuesday, Aug. 8 to discuss how the tribe’s health system is dealing with an uptick in COVID-19 activity, a new development in community surveillance, and preparations for flu season.
While Cherokee Nation Health Services is always recruiting new nurses, Dr. Steve Jones said the system is emerging from the situation wherein COVID-19 escalated how many were becoming traveling nurses.
“It really drove the market way up,” said Jones. “People were looking all over the country for different types of opportunities, and now things are starting to settle down. People are willing to come back home and we’re starting to see more of those vacancies filled.”
Jones said CNHS is trying to get away from using agency partners to fill those vacancies.
“We’re seeing a change in the last three months. We’re over the hump now and we’re starting to get back to some normalcy,” he said.
CNHS recently conducted an internal satisfaction survey with its nurses and providers. Jones said 147 out of the system’s 160 providers responded to the anonymous survey, and the responses were “overwhelmingly good.”
“We were very happy with that, and it shows that our teams are working together and are very satisfied with how things are going and their work environment,” he said.
District 13 Councilor Joe Deere asked Jones how CNHS planned to prepare for respiratory syncytial virus and flu this winter.
“We try to prepare every year based on last [year’s] numbers and projections. We have to start ordering the vaccines pretty quick,” said Jones. “Last year, we ended up with a lot of surplus because flu wasn’t a big of a deal as we thought it was going to be. It’s just a best guess every year.”
Jones said same-day appointments and drive-thru clinics will be offered for those seeking vaccines.
District 14 Councilor Keith Austin said he has noticed pockets of increased COVID-19 activity around the country and asked Jones how CNHS is handling that.
“As far as the hospital goes, we have not seen an increase in hospitalizations,” said Jones. “[When I checked the numbers this morning], we had an uptick on the test-positive rate, but we did not have an uptick on the hospitalization rate. We’re going to have these ebbs and flows with [COVID-19]. I do believe it’s here to stay and we’re just going to have to deal with it.”
Lisa Pivec of Cherokee Nation Public Health said she couldn’t speak to the exact COVID-19 variant going around right now.
“What I can tell you is that our role in infectious disease will be that role of community surveillance in the realm of wastewater surveillance, and we’re developing that right now,” said Pivec.
Pivec said wastewater surveillance largely came about during the COVID-19 pandemic, but it’s now being used to detect all kinds of virus and other indicators in a community.
“What it can do is tell you weeks beforehand what’s coming in your community hopefully and be able to tell you a little bit about it,” said Pivec. “It requires a special sequencer and we’re working through those details right now to get that sequencer and get all of that work in epidemiology department on how to run the wastewater surveillance samples, do all the analysis of that, and feed it back in time [to our partners and health system] of what we’re seeing in the communities.”
What’s next
The next Cherokee Nation Health Committee meeting is tentatively scheduled for Monday, Sept. 11 at 1 p.m.
