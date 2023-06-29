The Cherokee Nation Resource Committee met June 19 to discuss grants and how electric vehicle charging will work at two new stations.
Chad Harsha, secretary of Natural Resources and Environmental Programs, said outreach work is ongoing for the Food and Farm Worker Relief Grant. Applications for this $45 million grant program for frontline paid agriculture and meatpacking workers went live in early May.
To this end, Harsha said members of his office recently attended the National Congress of American Indians to present information on the grant to tribal leaders.
“So we’re going to step up our outreach by attending other tribally-centered events in various parts of Oklahoma and the region to help raise awareness and get applications coming across for funding,” said Harsha.
Harsha said he anticipates the first round of funds to be released within the next two weeks.
Harsha discussed the recent addition of charging stations at the Anna Mitchell Cultural and Welcome Center and Hard Rock Hotel and Casino.
“I’m happy to report those two projects have been completed. Those facilities are in service and it was a lot of effort that went into that from people on my team, so we’re glad to see that come to a close and see public charging available to folks commuting in the area,” he said.
District 14 Councilor Keith Austin asked Harsha how using the new charging stations works.
“[Are they] first come, first served? Do we have to get any information from people for them to use [the stations]?” said Austin.
Harsha confirmed the stations are on a first come, first served basis and have two different types of chargers — level two and level three.
“The level two chargers take a couple hours to do a significant charge of a vehicle. That’s hopefully a draw to get people to enjoy the [Anna Mitchell Cultural and Welcome Center] and also the Hard Rock Casino,” he said. “Then we have level [three] charging that [goes] significantly faster. You’re talking less than an hour to do a significant charge, all available to the public [for free].”
However, Harsha said users must use app or scan a code in order to access the stations. Harsha said this helps prepare for congestion as EV use grows over time. He said most charging stations use this system.
Harsha said the department will continue to expand its EV infrastructure across the region.
“We have our eye on several different grants that we’re going to try to submit applications for funding,” he said.
What’s next
The next Cherokee Nation Resource Committee meeting is tentatively scheduled for July 10.
