The Cherokee Nation Rules Committee met Sept. 29 and heard from several departments on the aftermath of the McGirt and Castro-Huerta Supreme Court Cases.
The committee listened to reports from the Marshal Service, Office of the Attorney General, FOIA-GRA, Tax Commission, Gaming Commission, and Human Resources.
Marshal Service Director Shannon Buhl began his report by informing the committee he had recently assigned one of his Missing and Murdered Indigenous People investigators to look into some information that had come out regarding the 1977 "Girl Scout Murders."
“Once McGirt happened, stuff that was normally the state’s jurisdiction because it wasn’t on Indian County when it happened, post-McGirt is now ours if there was a Native American victim,” said Buhl. “There is a Native American victim in the Girl Scout Murders so that scene now becomes part of our missing and murdered investigations that we’re looking into.”
Before McGirt, Buhl said he had one missing and murdered case.
“The moment McGirt was decided, I got 14 so we have a person that’s assigned to handle those cases,” he said.
Attorney General Sara Hill told the committee the office has still been dealing with the fallout of the Oklahoma v. Castro-Huerta Supreme Court decision, including "quite a bit" of public speaking and collaborative discussion with other tribes about the case.
“That case was decided in late July and [it] used to be in my life that Supreme Court cases directly dealing with Cherokee Nation or the Five Tribes were fairly rare but that has not been our experience over the past few years,” said Hill. “It’s been becoming quite frequent, more so than any of us are really comfortable with.”
The effects of Castro-Huerta, she said, are an ongoing concern for the AG Office.
“Another ongoing concern, of course, is our upcoming U.S. Supreme Court case in Brackeen [v. Haaland] which will be heard in November in front of the U.S. Supreme Court.”
Hill said all of the tribes who are in that case — which includes the Cherokee Nation — have been working with each other very closely.
After Director of Human Resources Samantha Hendricks gave her report, District 2 Councilor Candessa Tehee and District 9 Councilor Mike Shambaugh expressed the many “complaints” they have been receiving about long waits to hear back on job applications.
Shambaugh said addressing this issue was especially important in trying to hire more marshals. Post-McGirt, he said this shortage is “one of the biggest things right now.”
“I honestly don’t know what’s going on but it is taking entirely too long and these people are hearing nothing and some of them have went and got other jobs because they are tired of waiting,” said Shambaugh.
Hendricks said the department will continue to work on addressing this issue.
In old business, the following item was tabled until the next meeting of the Rules Committee meeting in October.
• A legislative act creating title 21, section 1835.2 of the Cherokee Nation code annotated - relating to offenses against property.
In new business, the committee passed the following items:
• A resolution electing a member of the Tribal Council to the Office of Secretary of the Tribal Council. District 12 Councilor Dora Patzkowski was nominated and voted to the position.
• A resolution confirming a Tribal Council appointment to fill the board member seat of the Cherokee Cation Sequoyah High School Board of Education. Carolyn Shipley was nominated and voted to the position.
• An act amending title 22 of the Cherokee Nation code annotated relating to the safety of Native women, children, and justice personnel and expanding special tribal criminal jurisdiction.
• The Cherokee Artist Recovery Act.
• Discussion and possible action: Amending the tribal council travel expense policy to increase the elective travel expenses of the “at large” councilors
During announcements, District 15 Councilor Danny Callison and District 3 Councilor Wes Nofire engaged in a heated discussion after Callison made a complaint about Nofire’s recent actions.
Callison said Nofire entered Callison’s district without informing or asking if he had any objection to Nofire speaking at a meeting of a local Second Amendment rights chapter.
According to Callison, Nofire should have asked him “out of courtesy” before entering his district. After Nofire had left, Collision said he had to put out many fires.
At Large Councilor Julia Coates called a point of order, saying she didn’t want to get in the middle of a “shouting match.”
“A point of order is correct. This is not the appropriate place on this agenda and I’m not sure there’s an appropriate place on any agenda for this,” said Coates. “This is a matter to be handled outside of this body. We have councilors that come into our at-large meetings all the time, sometimes they’re invited to speak, sometimes they are not. But this is not an agenda item on this agenda.”
Shambaugh said he didn’t know if there is a code of conduct that addresses this matter, but said he would research it and bring it up if it is applicable.
“But today, we’re done with it,” said Shambaugh. “That’s it.”
What’s next
The next Rules Committee meeting is tentatively scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 27 at 1 p.m.
