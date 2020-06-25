The Cherokee Nation Tribal Council heard presentations on pending lawsuits and the status of health care during committee meetings Thursday.
In a Rules Committee meeting, Attorney General Sara Hill updated the council on litigation, including its lawsuit against Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt regarding the gaming compact. In January, the Cherokee, Chickasaw, and Choctaw Nations filed a suit asking a federal court to determine whether the compact automatically renewed at the beginning of the year. Hill said it is one of the most important ongoing cases.
“We filed motions for summary judgment in that case, which is basically just asking the court to rule on the law,” said Hill. “We don’t think the parties disagree about the facts, only about what the law should be. So we’ve filed those briefs and we’re just basically awaiting the decision of the court now on the main issue.”
After the 10th Circuit Court ruled that a 76-acre parcel of land the United Keetoowah Band’s complex sits on could be placed into federal trust, the Cherokee Nation asked the Supreme Court to overrule that decision. However, the high court denied that petition Monday.
“So that case is complete and done, so that land is in trust for the United Keetoowah Band – that 76-acre tract,” said Hill. “There’s a two-acre tract of land, which is the gaming tract where they previously operated a gaming facility. The Cherokee Nation won that case at the district court level with the Northern District in Tulsa. The UKB has appealed that case to the 10th Circuit.”
Hill said there is another lawsuit between CN and the UKB over a child welfare case. CN has filed a motion for that case to be dismissed.
After Congress set aside $8 billion in CARES Act funding for tribal governments, the U.S. Treasury Department reportedly held hundreds of millions of dollars from being allocated to tribes while awaiting a decision on a separate case on whether tribal businesses are eligible for the money. Hill said thanks to some pressure from attorneys representing the tribes, the Treasury has not distributed all the money allocated to the Cherokee Nation.
“All of that money has been released,” she said. “The only remaining money under the CARES Act is money that was set aside for the ANCs – the Alaskan Native Corporations. That part of the case is continuing in a separate case, so there is a little bit of money held up there, but the rest of it has all been distributed – although, it took a court order and weeks after Congress sent them the deadline.”
So far, the tribe has seen 169 positive cases of COVID-19 in it health system. During the Health Committee meeting, Dr. Stephen Jones, executive director of Cherokee Nation Health Services, said the number of hospitalizations has been relatively low, but he did not have the exact figure. He said CNHS has stockpiled PPE and other supplies in case the tribe sees a surge in coronavirus cases.
At-Large Tribal Councilor and Committee Chair Mary Baker Shaw asked Dr. Roger Montgomery, medical director for CNHS, if the tribe and community are now in the “second wave” of the coronavirus.
“I still think this is part of our initial exposure, and I think we’re seeing the evolution of this infection across the nation in a way that we couldn’t have predicted,” answered Montgomery. “So I would say we never really exited the first phase.”
What's next
The full Cherokee Nation Tribal Council meeting is scheduled for July 13, at 6 p.m., at the W.W. Keeler Complex in Tahlequah.
