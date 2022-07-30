CN construction recruitment events connect businesses, contractors to projects

The Cherokee Nation is hosting a series of seven construction recruitment events from July-Sept. to help connect Native and non-Native businesses and contractors to an unprecedented number of tribal building projects ongoing across the 14 county reservation.
Cherokee Nation Career Services staff will also be on hand at each event to help businesses and contractors become a TERO vendor.
“Now more than ever Cherokee Nation is in need of contractors, general labors, electricians, plumbers, and other skilled professionals to assist with the completion of the tribe’s nearly 50 construction projects across the Cherokee Nation Reservation. Many of these projects are part of the Housing, Jobs and Sustainable Communities Act, which is providing a landmark $120 million to assist hundreds of Cherokee families with affordable housing,” said Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. “To help with this housing initiative, and other ongoing and future Cherokee Nation construction projects, Career Services will be hosting seven different events located throughout the Cherokee Nation Reservation to help connect local trades businesses and contractors with the tribe’s ongoing projects. Deputy Chief Bryan Warner and I are committed to building community through these landmark construction initiatives and look forward to connecting local professionals with the many projects on the horizon throughout northeast Oklahoma.”
Along with the historic housing construction projects planned across the Cherokee Nation Reservation, the tribe is also seeking contractors and businesses to help build new Head Start facilities, expand and remodel outpatient health facilities, and to work on other tribal projects.
“This series of construction recruitment events will provide an excellent opportunity for construction professionals and small business owners in the area to meet our Career Services staff, learn about the exciting new construction projects we’re working on, and showcase all that they and their business expertise can offer. We love it when we can help grow the career of a local entrepreneur or expand existing businesses in our Cherokee communities through ongoing partnerships and initiatives,” said Deputy Chief Bryan Warner.
The recruitment events will also connect participants to expert Cherokee Nation staff who can help businesses and contractors become a TERO vendor for the tribe. Though Cherokee Nation law allows both Native and non-Native owned contractors to perform work on tribal construction projects, the Tribal Employment Rights Office – or TERO – provides Native-owned businesses a clear path to becoming TERO certified, opening the door for these businesses to bid on and potentially be awarded tribal projects.
“Our TERO department will be present and ready to review the application process for those companies and general laborers that would like more information on how to sign up for TERO. Other staff that will be present will be with our purchasing department and bonding department. Attendees will not only be able to learn about how to sign up for TERO, but also learn about our bidding and bonding process and everything those departments entail,” said Career Services Executive Director Diane Kelley.
Participants are encouraged to bring their company information, business cards, and resumes or other related documents that can be provided to event staff at various trade booths.
For more information, contact Channing Rogers at 918-453-5555 or email channing-rogers@cherokee.org. Visit the events tab at www.Facebook.com/TheCherokeeNation for more information or to RSVP.
Construction recruitment events are scheduled at the following locations: Cherokee Casino Tahlequah Chota Conference Center, July 27, from 2-4 p.m., hiring for 15 projects in Cherokee County; Cherokee Casino Will Rogers Downs meeting room, Aug. 10, from 2-4 p.m., hiring for seven projects in Rogers and Nowata Counties; Cherokee Casino & Hotel Roland, Aug. 17, from 2-4 p.m., hiring for six projects in Sequoyah and Muskogee Counties; Cherokee Casino & Hotel West Siloam Springs meeting room, Aug. 24, from 2-4 p.m., hiring for four projects in Adair County; Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa, Aug. 31 from 2-4 p.m., hiring for two projects in Tulsa and Washington Counties; The District at 3882 W. 530 in Pryor, Sept. 7 from 2-4 p.m., hiring for five projects in Mayes County; Cherokee Casino Grove meeting room, Sept. 14, from 2-4 p.m., hiring for five projects in Craig and Delaware Counties.
