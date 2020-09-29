Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. and District 1 Tribal Councilor Rex Jordan met Wednesday, Sept. 23, to provide leaders from several area schools and the Cherokee Nation Foundation with contributions totaling $12,000.
The money was distributed through the Tribal Council Community Assistance funds. Each year, Tribal councilors are able to provide donations to their communities through Community Assistance funds.
"Though the Cherokee Nation and Council of the Cherokee Nation have long been strong supporters of schools and educational foundations here in Northeast Oklahoma, I think it is especially important in 2020 as they look for any and all available resources to continue their missions during a pandemic," Hoskin said. "I want to commend Councilor Jordan for always working hard to ensure schools in his district have every resource we can provide to assist in teaching future generations."
There are no restrictions attached to funding provided through the Community Assistance program, so schools can use the contributions where most needed.
"We were very happy to provide these donations to support our schools, especially right now when they need it most," Jordan said. "Our schools are always so appreciative of the additional dollars provided to them from Cherokee Nation whether they use them to provide masks or cleaning supplies to keep teachers and students safe, or to purchase technology as they work to accommodate the needs of virtual learning. What's important right now is that they have the means to safely educate our youth."
For Okay Public Schools, technology upgrades are especially necessary to help with distance learning.
"We have a great need for electronic devices and hot spots. A lot of our community doesn't have internet, and the ones that do have internet don't have enough bandwidth for virtual learning," said Okay Superintendent Pete Hiseley. "Cherokee Nation takes such good care of us in rural Oklahoma. They are very thoughtful and step up in our time of need throughout the year."
These Cherokee and Wagoner County schools and organizations received the following contributions on Wednesday: Grand View School, $1,000; Norwood School, $1,000; Shady Grove School, $1,000; Hulbert Schools, $2,000; Cherokee Nation Foundation, $4,000; Okay Schools, $1,000; and Tahlequah Public Schools FFA Program, $2,000.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.