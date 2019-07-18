Cherokee Nation leaders presented the American Red Cross with a $25,000 contribution this week to assist in northeast Oklahoma flood relief efforts.
“The Cherokee Nation partners with organizations like the American Red Cross to ensure we provide the best response possible following natural disasters,” said Cherokee Nation Deputy Chief S. Joe Crittenden. “We know this $25,000 contribution will help many of our Cherokee families who were impacted by the recent historic flooding in northeast Oklahoma.”
Catastrophic flooding in May and June impacted much of the Cherokee Nation’s 14-county area, home to thousands of Cherokee families. The flood levels reached 46 feet at the Arkansas River between Fort Gibson and Muskogee, far surpassing major flood stage at 34 feet after a release at the Pensacola Dam water reservoirs. During the flood, Principal Chief Bill John Baker declared a state of emergency in the Cherokee Nation.
The Cherokee Nation and American Red Cross have a long history of working together. When historic flooding began to affect areas of the Cherokee Nation in May, the American Red Cross again partnered with the tribe’s Emergency Operations Center to organize disaster response efforts.
“Disaster relief gifts are really critical for us being able to respond to disasters when they occur,” said David M. Chaney, senior officer of corporate partnerships with the American Red Cross. “This gift is really instrumental in helping our response in the Cherokee Nation.”
Disaster contributions provided to the American Red Cross help cover the cost of food, clean-up supplies, shelters and financial assistance to families who suffered damage to their homes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.