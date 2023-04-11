The Cherokee Nation Tribal Council on April 10 discussed upcoming talks at the Inter-Tribal Council of the Five Civilized Tribes, as well as Cherokee Federal contracts for cutting-edge virtual reality training.
Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. began his state of the nation by addressing the recent groundbreaking of the new $400 million replacement for the W.W. Hastings Hospital.
“This is going to be an incredible building in terms of its size – over $400,000 square feet, 127 beds, [which] more than doubles our capacity,” said Hoskin.
Hoskin said the building will add services and a rooftop helipad, and connect to the Cherokee Nation Outpatient Health Center via bridge.
“But more than being an incredible facility in terms of its size is the impact it will make on the health care of the Cherokee people,” he said.
Hoskin said the addition will challenge the tribe to continue delivering quality health care, recruiting talent, and supporting young people who want to get into the health care field.
Hoskin said meetings for the Inter-Tribal Council of the Five Civilized Tribes are being held this week.
“We have some resolutions that we’ve submitted and one of the resolutions concerns the Indian Arts and Crafts Act,” he said. “We also have a resolution supporting the right of graduates to wear regalia at graduation ceremonies.”
Hoskin said there seems to be some doubt every year about whether students posses these rights.
“These rights are federally protected and both the previous and current Attorney General of the State of Oklahoma support that. The Superintendent of Public Instruction from State of Oklahoma has also voiced his support, but I think we need to remind the state that these are protected rights and we are behind our graduates 100%,” he said.
A report on the tribe’s economic impact on the area will be released soon. This report is created every few years and this year, Hoskin said CN has “tremendous numbers” to report.
Hoskin and Secretary of Veteran Affairs S. Joe Crittenden presented William Shade and Clayton Nathan Dale with Cherokee Warrior Veteran Awards.
Molly Jarvis from Cherokee Nation Businesses gave her monthly report on behalf of CNB CEO Chuck Garrett. Jarvis gave an example of recent contracts for Cherokee Federal in public and defense health.
Jarvis said CF company Cherokee Nation Assurance is working to develop “cutting-edge” training solutions for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention based in virtual reality.
“Traditional training can be expensive and sometimes dangerous, but this virtual reality training is an alternative that can be developed for various industries and real world responses. We are proud of the innovative efforts of this team at Cherokee Federal and what they’re bringing to the CDC,” said Jarvis.
In new business, the council passed a resolution expressly agreeing to choice of law and binding arbritration and authorizing a limited waiver of sovereign immunity of the Cherokee Nation in connection with the use of Rank One Sports website. This resolution allows Sequoyah High School to use the website for the 2023-’24, 2024-’25 and 2025-’26 school years
What’s next
The next Cherokee Nation Tribal Council meeting will be held on Monday, May 15 at 6 p.m. at the W.W. Keeler Tribal Complex.
