The Cherokee Nation feted dignitaries, veterans, and some recent achievements at this month’s Tribal Council meeting on May 15.
The 2023 Remember the Removal Riders were recognized during the meeting, including Mattie Berry, 18, of Warner; Samantha Cavin, 18, of Pryor; Faith Springwater, 19, of Tahlequah; Kenzie Snell, 19, of Park Hill; Libby Neugin, 40, of Tulsa; and Amaiya Bearpaw, 22, of Jay.
The 2023 team is the second consecutive year of a full female cyclist team.
Deputy Chief Bryan Warner and Secretary of Veteran Affairs S. Joe Crittenden presented Roberta Sweet, Aron Dunlap, and Ronald Rhodes with the Cherokee Warrior Medal of Patriotism award.
Cherokee Nation Businesses CEO Chuck Garrett gave his monthly report to the council. Garrett said it’s been an exciting month.
“We are setting some [financial] records that we are so proud of,” said Garrett.
Garrett discussed some recent cultural events, starting with the “another successful year” of the Trail of Tears Art Show.
“The works displayed included 137 works from 92 artists representing 19 tribal nations,” he said.
Garrett said there is a new exhibit at the Saline Courthouse Museum, “Anna Sixkiller: The Language of Reeds,” which will be on display through mid-July.
“It allows the visitors to discover how Ms. Sixkiller first learned to gather natural materials, process them, and weave them into beautiful and utilitarian works of art,” he said.
In new business, the council approved:
• A resolution approving a letter or credit agreement and granting a limited consent to be sued. According to the legislation text, the entity seeking to bring suit against the tribe is JP Morgan Chase Bank if the Cherokee Nation breaches contract with the entity.
• An act amending legislative act No. 29-22 authorizing the comprehensive capital budget for fiscal year 2023, modification 6; and declaring an emergency. According to the legislation text, the cumulative total of the capital budget is increased by $11,458,951 for a total capital budget authority of $630,939,056.
• An act amending legislative act No. 30-22 authorizing the comprehensive operating budget for fiscal year 2023, modification 7; and declaring an emergency. According to the legislation, the cumulative total of the budget is increased by $46,854,712 for a total budget authority of $3,178,266,476.
What’s next
The next Cherokee Nation Tribal Council meeting will be held on Monday, June 12 at 6 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.