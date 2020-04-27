The Cherokee Nation Tribal Council approved a resolution authorizing Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. to execute certain contracts on behalf of the tribe during a remote online meeting Monday morning.
The constitutionality of legislation to grant Hoskin power to execute contracts was questioned by councilors after citizens expressed concern. District 3 Tribal Councilor Wes Nofire also submitted a question to CN Attorney General Sara Hill, asking if the resolution unconstitutionally delegates legislative authority to the executive branch.
Per the Cherokee Nation Constitution, any contract that includes provisions whereby the tribe consents to be sued must be approved by the Tribal Council, which must also approve any pledge of the Nation’s credit.
An opinion issued by Hill state the resolution does not violate the distribution of powers clause. She also said contracts for either goods or services often contain language that says the party signing the contract agrees it may be sued in a certain court for violations of the terms of the contract.
“Very occasionally, a vendor may insist that a lease agreement for an expensive piece of medical or construction equipment be accompanied by a pledge of credit,” Hill said in her opinion. “The proposed resolution authorizes the principal chief to execute contracts containing these terms in very limited circumstances.”
The resolution first had to pass in the Council’s Rules Committee, which it did. Before the vote, Nofire said that while he understands the point of the legislation, he did not feel comfortable approving it.
“To hours ago, we got an official attorney general’s opinion on it,” he said. “To me, there’s not an actual pledge of credit being presented here. It’s really hard for me to vote against something that I believe could be necessary for our citizens in a time of a pandemic, and I regretfully have to vote no, even though I support the idea of what we’re trying to do here.”
On the videoconference call with councilors, Hoskin argued that approval of the legislation he sent to the Council could “mean the difference between life and death.”
“I don’t send those [pieces of legislation], Mr. Speaker [Joe Byrd], lightly,” he said. “I send them only when necessary, and I’ve done so as narrowly tailored as I possibly can, and I’ve met every single objection that every councilor raised and just done my best to work with you all.”
According to the legislative text, the chief will have the ability to execute contracts for personal protective equipment; other medical supplies and equipment; software and other technology agreements to see remote work and telemedicine requirements; and emergency food, supplies and equipment. His authority to approve contracts is limited to those that do not exceed $1 million. The Tribal Council will be notified of any contracts no later than one business day after an agreement is reached.
The resolution is set to expire June 15, or with the expiration of any emergency disaster declaration by the chief.
“Imagine, for instance, that a safer and more effective ventilator were suddenly produced in limited quantities by a major vendor of medical equipment,” said Hill, in her opinion. “The Nation finds itself in a position to purchase one of these machines for W.W. Hastings Hospital, but the competition for these new ventilators is fierce and international. To purchase the ventilator, the principal Chief must execute within two business days a contract requiring the Nation to agree to be sued for the amount owed on the ventilator if the invoice is not paid within 30 days. If the principal Chief is unable to immediately execute the contract, the opportunity to purchase the ventilator will instead be given to some other hospital.”
Other business on which the tribe took action included a resolution opposing the inclusion of Alaska Native Corps. in coronavirus relief funds from the federal government. The Inter-Tribal Council of the Five – including Cherokee, Chickasaw, Choctaw, Seminole, and Muscogee (Creek) Nations – have come together in their stance, arguing that Alaska Native Corps. should not receive a portion of the $8 billion Congress allocated for tribal governments in the CARES Act.
“State-chartered, for-profit Alaska Native Corps. are poised to receive billions in governmental relief funds – funds Congress clearly intended to go to the tribal governments that are working day in and day out to care for their citizens and help mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Hoskin. “Allowing for-profit corporations to access these governmental relief funds would damage tribal nations across the country and limit their ability to respond to this crisis.”
It was also stated that had the Bureau of Indian Affairs mentioned in tribal consultations there were plans for a portion of the relief funding to go to ANCs, “there would have been a harsh reaction by tribal leaders.”
In order to hold the regular Council meeting, an act allowing councilors to attend remotely was also passed.
What's next
The next rules committee meeting, executive and finance committee meeting, and regular meeting of the Cherokee Nation Tribal Council are scheduled for May 28, during which councilors will again meet remotely. The meetings are tentatively scheduled to begin at 10 a.m., and live videos of the meetings will be available on the Cherokee Nation YouTube page.
