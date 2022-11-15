The Cherokee Nation Tribal Council met Nov. 14 to pass legislation and hear an update on the effort to seat its delegate in Congress.
Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. said the tribe is closer than its ever been in seating the delegate of the Treaty of New Echota to the U.S. House of Representatives.
“We knew the path would long, it has been long, but here we are poised to make history on Wednesday as the U.S. House of Representatives Rules Committee … will have an initial hearing, the first hearing, and we think the only hearing necessary on the subject of seating Cherokee Nation’s delegate,” said Hoskin.
This hearing will take place at 9 a.m. CST and will be live-streamed. Hoskin addressed some questions he has received on this topic.
“Some of the more thoughtful concerns relate to this idea of dual representation, that is that Cherokees may have two bites at the apple with two opportunities to have a member of Congress — to vote for that member of Congress,” he said.
Hoskin said there are two reasons this is not an issue.
“The treaty speaks to Cherokee Nation having a delegate in the House of Representatives, and that is unique in the scheme in the House of Representatives, but look, like I told somebody in Washington, D.C., last week, the United States wrote this treaty. We’re just here to take them up on the offer," he said.
Hoskin said the delegate also wouldn’t have a vote on the final passage of legislation.
“Because the delegate does not have the authority, coupled with the fact that it’s a representative of the Cherokee Nation, the dual representation issue really is a non-issue, but it’s a fair issue to raise and we’ve been addressing it,” he said.
Another issue sometimes raised, Hoskin said, is whether the Treaty of New Echota belongs exclusively to the Cherokee Nation.
“Let me be clear. It is exclusively the right of the Cherokee Nation to assert our rights in the Treaty of New Echota, the Treaty of 1866, and any of those provisions, including the right to the delegate,” he said.
Hoskin said CN had great respect for the two bands of Cherokees — the United Keetoowah Band of Cherokee Indians in Oklahoma and the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians — but that neither is party to these treaties.
And after Wednesday's hearing, Hoskin said he thinks the tribe could see Kim Teehee seated by the end of this year.
While he did not support Gov. Kevin Stitt’s reelection, Hoskin said the Cherokee Nation continues to have a good bipartisan relationship on the state, local and federal, and will keep building upon that.
“In this election cycle, Mr. Speaker, it was unprecedented: two senators, a governor’s race that we had to weigh in on, an open 2nd District seat which is very consequential for the Cherokee Nation, and then a host of other races. The total spent on political races this cycle was $7.5 million, combining with the Council of the Cherokee Nation approved in the PAC committee, and spending by Cherokee Nation Business – a bipartisan basis as always, but this year was simply a different year, and on these issues, we have to weigh in in a number of ways, including campaign finance," he said.
After Hoskin's address, the council was introduced to its new royalty and Deputy Principal Chief Bryan Warner and Secretary of Veterans Affairs S. Joe Crittenden honored David Dunham, Jerry Morris, Ronald Brune with the Cherokee Warrior Veteran award.
In new business, the council passed resolutions:
• Authorizing Cherokee Nation to become a member of the National Congress of American Indians and to appoint the tribal delegate and alternates.
• Confirming the reappointment of John Sparks as member of the Cherokee Nation Gaming Commission.
• Confirming the reappointment of Rick Doherty to the board member seat of the Cherokee Nation Election Board commissioner.
• Authorizing the Cherokee Nation to sell real estate to the Housing Authority of the Cherokee Nation.
The council also also amended:
• Title 21, section 1835.1 and creating Title 21, section 1835.2 of the Cherokee Nation code annotated – relating to offenses against property.
• Legislative Act 29-22, authorizing the comprehensive capital budget for fiscal year 2023 – mod. 1; and declaring an emergency.
• Legislative Act 30-22, authorizing the comprehensive operating budget for fiscal year 2023 – mod. 1; and declaring an emergency.
• Legislative Act 29-22, authorizing the comprehensive capital budget for fiscal year 2023 - mod. 2; and declaring an emergency.
• Legislative Act 30-22, authorizing the comprehensive operating budget for fiscal year 2023 - mod. 2; and declaring an emergency.
What’s next
The next Cherokee Nation Tribal Council meeting will be held on Monday, Dec. 12 at 6 p.m.
