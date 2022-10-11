The Cherokee Nation Tribal Council met on Oct. 11 and passed several items, including an act meant to help Cherokee artists recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. delivered his state of the nation address to the council.
“Tonight the council will consider legislation that I think will make a big impact on our art community — The Cherokee Artist Recovery Act — to inject $3 million into our efforts to not only acquire art from our artists, which we think will help the artists regain something that we certainly observed they lost during Covid: The inability to access some art markets, just the general diminishment of the art market and their ability to make a living creating wonderful Cherokee art,” said Hoskin. “[The act will also provide] opportunities to teach people art, which puts the artist to work and hopefully inspires a a generation particularly of young artists to follow in the footsteps of so many of our great artists, including our National Treasures.”
Hoskin talked about several other events from the past month, including the opening of the Anna Mitchel Cultural and Welcome Center; the “great success” of the recent Cherokee Art Market; the announcement of a $1.9 million grant to help address opioid overdoses and addiction; and his announcement of support for gubernatorial candidate Joy Hofmeister.
“I want to tell the council that an endorsement is not something I take lightly,” said Hoskin.
After Hoskin’s address, Deputy Principal Chief Bryan Warner and Secretary of Veterans Affairs S. Joe Crittenden honored Commander Robert Hathaway with the Cherokee Warrior Veteran award.
The council heard a report from Chuck Garrett, chief executive officer for Cherokee Nation Business. Garrett said it has been a busy month, including CNB’s final push to put together the budget for fiscal year 2023
“We’re planning for a very aggressive year in terms of financial performance but also, of course, trying to make sure we take care of business,” said Garrett.
Garrett said 2022 was going to turn out to be a record year in gaming business and contracting wins.
In new business, the council passed the following items:
• A resolution electing Dora Patzkowski to the Office of Secretary of the Tribal Council.
• A resolution confirming a Tribal Council appointment of Carolyn Shipley to fill the board member seat of the Cherokee Nation Sequoyah High School Board of Education.
• The Cherokee Artist Recovery Act.
• A resolution authorizing Cherokee Nation to grant a six-month extension of the Wind Resource lease to Chilocco Wind Farm, LLC located on tribal trust lands in Kay County Oklahoma.
What’s next
The next Cherokee Nation Tribal Council meeting will be held Monday, Nov. 14 at 6 p.m.
