The Cherokee Nation Tribal Council met Monday, June 19 to discuss a recent ruling by the Supreme Court and damages sustained by its businesses during the weekend’s storm.
In his State of the Nation address, Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. said the U.S. Supreme Court did the right thing with its recent decision to uphold the Indian Child Welfare Act.
“The affirmation by the court that ICWA is constitutional by a 7-2 margin is significant,” said Hoskin. “We know though, Mr. Speaker, that every time in Indian Country we celebrate a victory, we’ve got to be braced for the next challenge and that challenge could well come in the courts, it could come in the Congress, it could come before any number of federal agencies, but any corner of our world where there is a challenge, I feel certain that the Cherokee Nation is ready to lead and I think we demonstrated some leadership in this case.”
Hoskin highlighted a few recent developments, including the groundbreaking of the tribe’s first wellness center, built under the Public Health and Wellness Fund Act.
“In Adair County, we have broken ground on ... the Mary L Holland Carson Wellness Center. It is what I believe will be the first of many large investments over a long period of time, but we’ve already seen some more modest but still impactful investments. We have, of course, walking trails that have gone in, we’ve had other investments made under the Public Health and Wellness Fund Act, so I think that law is working,” he said.
Hoskin, Deputy Chief Bryan Warner and Secretary of Veteran Affairs S. Joe Crittenden awarded Army veteran Allen Earl Ward of Catoosa with the Medal of Patriotism.
Cherokee Nation Businesses CEO Chuck Garrett delivered his report from the month of June. Due to the meeting reschedule, Garrett said the financial reports for May had not been released yet.
“We passed a milestone just the other day – our 10,000th employee,” said Garrett. “When I joined the CNB almost 10 years ago now, I think we were about 3,500, maybe 4,000 employees. So we’re making a lot of progress in and [it’s] certainly representative of the growth of our businesses.”
Garrett said Tulsa took the brunt of the recent storm, with the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Catoosa sustaining the most damage from the CNB businesses there.
“It was pretty touch and go there, but we have power at the Hard Rock, and the generators that we did use in our portfolio did all work the way they’re supposed. We’ve continued to operate,” said Garrett. “In fact, yesterday, we had 200 check-ins at the Hard Rock because folks don’t have power, so they’re seeking shelter, basically.”
Garrett said many of the businesses are still without power with employees working remotely.
In new business, the council approved resolutions confirming:
• The renomination of Mike Doublehead as a commissioner of the Cherokee Nation Tax Commission.
• The renomination of Steve Wilson as a commissioner of the Cherokee Nation Tax Commission.
• The nomination of Lori Enlow as governing board member of the Cherokee Nation Comprehensive Care Agency.
• The nomination of Ivan Devitt as governing board member of the Cherokee Nation Comprehensive Care Agency.
• The nomination of Bill Anderson, D.O., as governing board member of the Cherokee Nation Comprehensive Care Agency.
• The submission of the fiscal year 2024 Indian Housing Plan to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
• Authorizing the Cherokee Nation to donate items to Cherokee Nation Businesses.
• An act amending legislative act 29-22 authorizing the comprehensive capital budget for fiscal year 2023, modification seven; and declaring an emergency.
• An act amending legislative act 30-22 authorizing the comprehensive operating budget for fiscal year 2023, modification nine; and declaring an emergency.
What’s next
The next Tribal Council meeting will be held on Monday, July 10 at 6 p.m.
