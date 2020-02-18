CN deputy chief visits Grand View

Grand View School's Cherokee Class recently received a visit from Cherokee Nation Deputy Chief Bryan Warner.
Students started the visit by reciting the pledge of allegiance in Cherokee, followed by singing selected songs in the Cherokee language. Afterwards, students began working in small groups to continue practicing their language skills.
Warner shared his cultural experiences and told the story of how he received his Cherokee name. The students were excited to perform before the deputy chief because they will soon participate in the upcoming Johnson O'Malley-sponsored Cherokee Language Bowl.
