The Cherokee Nation Education Committee met April 10 and discussed several topics relating to upcoming high school and college graduations.
Diane Kelley, group leader of CN Career Services, recently reported on the tribe’s vocational programs, Talking Leaves Job Corp, and Career Services.
“We are turning out a lot of GED recipients so we think we’ll have a pretty good graduation in the fall,” said Kelley.
Kelley said Talking Leaves Job Corps just completed a review by the U.S. Department of Labor a couple weeks ago.
“Overall, we think it went fairly well,” she said.
In regard to vocational classes, Kelley said the program has students are enrolled in its certified clinical medical assistance program and a fiber tech training program will be starting soon, too. Talking Leaves is also recruiting students.
Kelley said Job Corps staff offers tours for interested students and guardians on Thursdays at 10 a.m. The program is open to those 16 to 24 years of age.
Education Executive Director Mark Vance said the deadline for undergraduate and master’s degree scholarships is June 15 for the fall semester. Vance reported that cords for high school grads are in and that college grads have until April 30 to apply for stoles. He confirmed at-large grads are also eligible to receive stoles.
Head Start Verna Thompson said in just over a month, Head Start will be celebrating its 44th year.
“I’m so excited to report to you today that we have 10 vacancies and five of those have selections,” said Thompson. “That’s the lowest we’ve had in years and years and years.”
Thompson said these job openings are located in Tahlequah and Salina.
Janice Randall of Cherokee Nation Foundation said its scholarships will be presented in August this year.
“We had over 1,000 people apply for our few scholarships and the at-large [scholarships], I think there’s 83 winners,” said Randall. “Last year, we presented 77 winners and this year we’re presenting 83.”
What’s next
The next Cherokee NationEducation Committee meeting is tentatively scheduled for Monday, May 15 at 3 p.m.
