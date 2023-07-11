The Cherokee Nation Education Committee met Monday, July 10, to hear reports from Career Services, Job Corps, and Head Start.
Diane Kelley, group leader of CN Career Services, reported on the tribe’s vocational programs, Talking Leaves Job Corp, and Career Services. Kelley said the summer career exploration program has concluded.
“[The organizers] had a good group of individuals,” said Kelley. “We also have a banquet coming up at the end of July where we’ll recognize those young people and also our summer intern leadership program.”
Kelley said construction of the tribe’s training center is on pause until the state building inspector visits.
“We started turning a little bit of dirt before we were supposed to, but Kevin Ogle and James Walters assured us they are on the list to have him come down to look at it so we can actually start working on our training center up there across from the Durbin Feeling [Language Center],” she said.
Last week, Kelley said Talking Leaves Job Corps hosted the Guthrie and Tulsa job corps centers.
“Because of the pandemic, we haven’t been able to meet,” she said. “We’ve just been doing virtual meetings.”
Kelley said it was gratifying to meet the people in person.
“Julie McPeak hosted the Outreach Admission placement. They did the best practices, got a lot of good ideas suggestions, and they’re going to work together all three centers on any kind of advertisement for our Job Corps centers here in the State of Oklahoma. It was a real good collaborative effort,” she said. “The center directors had their school board meeting and we had the workforce people with us, as well and they’re looking at doing some co-enrollment with some of our students in our graduate programs, so we felt like that the meeting was very beneficial and it’s going to be rewarding for our students.”
Education Executive Director Mark Vance said 6,700 students have applied for the Cherokee Nation scholarship this year, which is a “great start.” Vance said applications would be ready for its STEM grants next month.
“We did [the STEM grants] back in 2019, so get your schools ready to apply for our grant,” said Vance.
Director Verna Thompson said summer the busiest time of the year for CN Head Start.
“Right now as we speak, we have 16 Head Start and Early Head Start staff in infant massage certification and that is the cutest thing. [The staff] use dolls, so they were on the feet part when I left so it’s so cute,” said Thompson. “I encourage any new parents to do [massage] because it really soothes [the infants], calms them and it helps with their colic and [bonding with them].”
Thompson said certification involves a four-day training session.
“It’s really intense. They have to pass a test,” she said.
What’s next
The next Cherokee Nation Education Committee meeting is tentatively scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 8.
