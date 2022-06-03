The Cherokee Nation Executive and Finance Committee last met at 3 p.m. on Thursday, May 26. The committee convened in person last week and the proceedings were live-streamed to CN's YouTube channel.
The committee heard reports from Financial Resources, Career Services, Commerce and Cherokee Nation Businesses, with contention following the report of CNB's Chuck Garrett where he mentioned Cherokee federal's announcement that it plans to provide temporary shelter for immigrant children.
Responding to a question from District 4, Tribal Councilor Dr. Mike Dobbins to expand on this topic, Garrett explained that they have been tasked to stabilize these children and facilitate their permanent placement while providing a temporary home.
"The Cherokee people are uniquely situated and qualified to understand the trauma and challenges of relocation and being an effective refugee," said Garrett. "We've found a site just outside of Tulsa and we are working with local authorities and zoning in order to arrive at the appropriate facility for these kids."
Since the time of the May 26 meeting, the request to house the immigrant children in this particular location has been denied by the Tulsa County Board of Adjustment.
Wes Nofire, District 3 councilor, asked what support this effort has received from state leaders.
"The state leaders to my knowledge have not weighed in," said Garrett. "We're focused on the kids."
Garrett estimated that there will be about 2,000 to 2,500 jobs that will be created by this project, having "a very positive economic impact" on Cherokee Nation.
Nofire expressed apprehension about moving forward with this venture, concerned with bringing these immigrant children here, in his words "trafficked across the border," without having a "certain vetting process with getting involved with that business."
Garrett took issue with this interpretation.
"We are not trafficking children," said Garrett. "We are taking care of children who are on the border for a variety of reasons. We are providing a stable environment for children who have been traumatized."
Nofire said that was not something he was referring to Garrett as being involved with child trafficking.
"I'm just saying that that's the nature of what we're dealing with right now," he said.
District 8 Tribal Councilor Shawn Crittenden thanked Garrett for "looking out for the children foremost" and the customers.
At Large Tribal Councilor Johnny Jack Kidwell stressed the importance that CNB "remain apolitical."
"If the government is going to offer up a contract for people who need it, it is well within CNB's right and responsibility to be pursuing that regardless of how I feel personally or politically," said Kidwell. "[I'm] looking out for the best interest of the Cherokee Nation in general."
At Large Tribal Councilor Julia Coates stated that "I hope that no one thinks getting kids out of bad situations and hopefully getting them into something where they can do better at least, although not an optimum situation, I don't believe that's a political issue."
District 9 Tribal Councilor Mike Shambaugh agreed with Coates, expressing that "[the Cherokee people] weren't treated so well in the not so decent past and who was there for us?"
"For us to do this after everything we've been through, I think it's a wonderful thing that [the CNB] has been doing," said Shambaugh.
District 2 Tribal Councilor Candessa Tehee reminded the committee that this is a government contract and commended the "humanitarian, nonpartisan effort that is being undertaken by Cherokee federal."
District 14 Tribal Councilor Keith Austin wrapped up this section of the meeting by expressing "how extraordinarily proud of seeing how the leadership team of CNB has recognized this unique opportunity to serve others while bringing value back to the Cherokee Nation."
In new business, the committee passed "an act amending legislative act Nos. 44-21 authorizing the comprehensive operating budget for fiscal year 2022 - MOD. 8; and declaring an emergency."
What's next
The next Cherokee Nation Executive and Finance Committee meeting is scheduled for 3 p.m. on Thursday, June 30.
