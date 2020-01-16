WASHINGTON - The U.S. Department of Transportation's Federal Transit Administration has announced projects selected to receive approximately $5 million in grants to American Indian and Alaska Native tribal governments under FTA's Tribal Transit Program.
The Fiscal Year 2019 grants will support 39 projects in 20 states.
The Cherokee Nation will receive $170,100 to replace vehicles that have exceeded their useful life.
This project will help the tribe address state of good repair needs, and continue safe and reliable transit services for residents traveling to jobs, health care and other community services.
"The $5 million in Tribal Transit grants will help connect tribal residents with jobs, health care and other essential services," said U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao.
The Tribal Transit Program makes funds available to federally recognized Indian tribes and Alaska Native villages, groups, or communities to support capital projects, operating costs, and planning activities for public transportation services on and around tribal lands.
FTA received 53 eligible proposals requesting $8.2 million from 21 states for Fiscal Year 2019 Tribal Transit discretionary funding.
In addition to the $5 million in competitive funding announced, $30 million in formula funding is provided to tribes each fiscal year as authorized by the Fixing America's Surface Transportation Act.
