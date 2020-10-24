CN gives eco-friendly boost to community centers

Cherokee Nation officials joined community leaders of Tri-Community Association in Briggs to celebrate the installation of rooftop solar panels to their community building. From left are: CN Community & Cultural Outreach director Kevin Stretch, Secretary of State Tina Glory Jordan, CN Treasurer Tralynna Scott, Secretary of Natural Resources Chad Harsha, First Lady January Hoskin, Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr., Chief of Staff Todd Enlow, Deputy Chief Bryan Warner, Tri-Community Association members Vernon Sellers and Glenda Sellers, TCA Treasurer Pam Sellers, and TCA president J.R. Sellers.