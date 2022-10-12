CN Health Committee discusses flu vaccines, chronic disease prevention

The Cherokee Nation Health Committee met Oct. 11 and heard reports from the Claremore Service Unit, Cherokee Nation Health Services, and Public Health on topics ranging from vaccines to chronic disease prevention.
Unit Director George Valliere said the COVID-19 positivity rate for the Claremore Service Unit was still rather high.
“For the month of August, we did 1,483 [Covid] tests,” said Valliere. “The positivity rate [was] 30.8 percent for the month.”
Executive Director Dr. Steve Jones reported Cherokee Nation Health Services is in the final stages of putting together its schedule for distributing the flu vaccine.
“The flu vaccine came in a little late, so we're a little behind where we usually are at putting our community schedule together,” said Jones.
Jones said the schedule should be completed by the end of the week or by early next week.
Senior Director Lisa Pivec provided a report from Cherokee Nation Public Health.
“We are revamping a lot of our program that have to do with chronic disease prevention, such as our Wings program, our walking and running programs, our diabetes program and trying to be more inclusive with who can go into diabetes prevention programs,” said Pivec.
Piece said she is hoping to make these programs more inclusive, available, and inviting to get people to get back into fitness after the pandemic when numbers for public activities dropped, especially those held outdoors.
“The community health workers were up to 20 staff now in that program, and they’ve reached 314 tribal citizens during the month of September,” said Pivec. “Two-hundred and forty-two were Cherokee speakers and 72 non-speakers.”
What’s next
The next Cherokee Nation Health Committee meeting is tentatively scheduled for Monday, Nov. 14 at 10 a.m.
