The Cherokee Nation Health Committee met Monday, May 15 to discuss in-patient dialysis offerings and progress on a cross-departmental project seeking to define “Indigenous wellness.”
Dr. David Gahn of CN Public Health shared an update on the Working Together project, a cross-sectional group within the Cherokee Nation.
“One thing that’s been elusive in the literature throughout the world is, ‘what’s the definition of Indigenous wellness?’ and so for Cherokee Nation, [that’s] trying to figure out how do we define what a healthy Cherokee community looks like and how do we measure it,” said Gahn. “Working throughout the different departments within Cherokee Nation, we’ve been meeting for over a year working with a facilitator to define that. We’re getting really close and it’s very exciting.”
One thing that’s been interesting to Gahn is watching the other executive directors on the project learn how their actions affects health and wellness.
“So, [for example], when the roads department builds a park, right? I live very close to Hulbert and I see the the water park that’s there [and] how that changes a community,” said Gahn.
Gahn announced the reaccreditation for the public health accreditation board should be occurring any month now.
“All the documents are in and we’re just waiting for a site visit to get that done,” said Gahn. “As you’ll recall, Cherokee Nation was the first tribe to have an accredited public health department, which we did about five [or] six years ago. Lisa [Pivec] has become a national leader in tribal public health and we’re reaching out to other tribes and helping them achieve that as well.”
Claremore Service Unit Director George Valliere gave an update on personal protective equipment regulations at the site.
“As of Friday [May 12], we are mask-optional at the hospital now. They’re still available – masks and gowns – but they’re optional. Up until [Friday] it was still mandatory for all staff and patients,” said Valliere.
Valliere reported that drive-through COVID-19 testing has dwindled recently.
“I think [staff] said we’re averaging about 10 to 12 tests a day out there, so we’re pulling all that testing back inside,” he said.
Wayne Coldwell, CN Health Services deputy executive director, reported the tribe’s health system has a 10% vacancy rate.
“I think kudos should be given to our recruitment team and our retention efforts throughout the health system to maintain such a low vacancy rate,” said Coldwell.
Coldwell said that Health Services kicked off its inpatient dialysis on May 15.
“We’ve been working on this for many months,” said Coldwell. “For inpatient dialysis, there’s a lot of testing that goes on and in particular, the water has to to meet a certain criteria prior to adding the service line.”
What’s next
The next meeting of the Cherokee Nation Health Committee is tentatively scheduled for Monday, June 12 at 1 p.m.
