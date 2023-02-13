The Cherokee Nation Health Committee on Feb. 13 discussed new efforts in harm reduction and stroke care.
The committee heard reports from the Claremore Service Unit, Cherokee Nation Health Services, and Cherokee Nation Public Health.
George Valliere, of the Claremore Service Unit, reported they administered 2,353 COVID tests in December.
“Largest group of positives is the 20- to 29-year-olds, with 30- to 39-year-old right behind those,” said Valliere.
During the report from Cherokee Nation Health Services, Dr. Katherine Hughes presented on strokes and the recent certification of W.W. Hastings Hospital as a Primary Stroke Center, meaning the facility has the necessary staffing, infrastructure and programs to treat most emergent stroke patients.
“We’re pretty proud of that. It’s pretty unusual for a hospital our size to achieve such a designation,” said Hughes.
Julie Skinner, senior director of CN Behavioral Health, talked about the department’s harm reduction efforts.
“With harm reduction, our goal is to reduce Hepatitis C and HIV. We’re there to try to connect individuals to services as well,” said Skinner. “Our first-year goal was to reach 75 people with our harm reduction program. We’re already at 98 and that was a couple weeks ago.”
Skinner said many have heard about and visited the fixed site location via word of mouth.
“Our goal in the next few months is to launch our mobile site, which will be going out into the community offering these services as well, such as Safe Syringe,” said Skinner. “We’re also launching our intensive outpatient services. Part of our harm reduction is to provide a service for those folks who are maybe stepping down or stepping into intensive inpatient.”
Skinner said this fills “the gap” between inpatient and outpatient.
There was no new business was discussed during the meeting.
