CN Holiday event registrations due soon

With Cherokee National Holiday right around the corner, registration deadlines for certain events are also quickly approaching.
Austin Patton is the coordinator of CNH. He spoke to this years upcoming events.
"We are 20 days out from the Cherokee National Holiday main events and attractions -- although some events start as early as August 26 when the Cherokee ambassadors compete for the title of reigning Little Cherokee Ambassadors, Junior Miss Cherokee, and Miss Cherokee," said Patton. "The Fast-Pitch and Co-Ed Softball Tournament and 12-vs-12 Stickball Tournament also get started that weekend."
Patton said that for the softball tournaments, the deadline to register for Fast-Pitch and Co-Ed tournaments is 5 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 19. For the South-Pitch Tournament, the deadline is 5 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 26. He explained who is eligible to play in those games.
"Sluggers, hurlers, sprinters and golden gloves -- anyone, if you have a team and think you have what it takes to compete with the best for top honors, then please go apply,' said Patton.
Patton directed those interested in applying to check out the sporting events page on the CNH website.
Applications for the Cherokee Artisan Market are due on Friday, Aug. 12. Patton said Cherokee citizens from the Cherokee Nation, Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians and United Keetoowah Band of Cherokee Indians are eligible to apply for the market.
"Attendees will be able to buy handmade, original works from Cherokee artisans at this exclusive event at the Cherokee Capitol Square in downtown Tahlequah," said Patton. "Attendees can visit with Cherokee National Treasures, Tradition Keepers and enjoy fresh food, donuts, candies, and shaved ice from vendors on site at the Cool Zone tent."
The deadline for some CNH events has already passed and Patton said the turnout so far has been "amazing."
"We have over 150 vendors for everyone to explore and we expect the Children's Fun events at One Fire Field to be one for the record books," said Patton.
Patton said a free transit system is in place to transport people to different events starting at One Fire Field.
"We look forward to welcoming all," said Patton. "Something to note, we'll be handing out free face masks to all attendees and strongly recommend everyone wear them -- especially indoors. We are doing everything we can to protect our elders and Cherokee speakers but it will take an effort from all attendees and citizens. Wado."
Cherokee Nation officials continuously monitor COVID-19 conditions and are prepared to make any necessary changes to Cherokee National Holiday events in order to protect the public's health. They are working with Cherokee Nation Public Health and following COVID guidelines set by the Centers for Disease, Control and Prevention.
More information about Cherokee National Holiday and event registration is available at: https://theCherokeeHoliday.com.
