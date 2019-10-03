The Cherokee Nation College Resource Center is hosting two College and Career Night events, including one in Vinita and a second in Tahlequah.
On Tuesday, Oct. 8, representatives from a dozen colleges and universities, as well as vocational schools, will be on hand at Craig County Fairgrounds and Community Center, 915 E. Apperson Road in Vinita beginning at 5:30 p.m.
Visitors will receive information on Cherokee Nation's college and vocational scholarships and on the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, also known as FAFSA.
A similar event will be held at Cherokee Casino Tahlequah Chota Center, 3307 Seven Clans Ave., on Tuesday, Oct. 22, at 5:30 p.m., with area college and university representatives, as well as vocational school representatives on site.
"Every path is different after high school, but every student deserves to have the best opportunities, which is what our College and Career Nights are all about," said Ron Etheridge, executive director of Cherokee Nation Education Services.
"All the resources and information on scholarships and career opportunities that a student will need post graduation are there to help in the next stage of their life."
Both events are free and open to the public.
Refreshments and door prizes will be available. The grand prize is an HP laptop computer.
For more information, email Chrissy Marsh at chrissy-marsh@cherokee.org, or Chris Stilwell at christopher-stilwell@cherokee.org.
