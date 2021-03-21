CN offers 35 drive-up Wi-Fi throughout OK reservation

Cherokee Nation is offering free Wi-Fi at 35 drive-up locations throughout its reservation. Cherokee Connect, the tribe's universal connectivity initiative, is focused on serving as a broadband resource and deploying connectivity that fills the gap for Cherokee households lacking internet access.
"As we continue working toward the long-term goal of delivering affordable, reliable broadband, we know there is an urgent need for citizens to safely connect," said Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. "These sites are available for families to apply for assistance, elders to get access to telehealth, and our students to pursue their education."
The self-contained, wireless-driven Cherokee Connect technology allows citizens to drive up within 100 feet of the signage, remain in their vehicles and connect to the internet, ensuring they are safely socially distanced while completing necessary online tasks. Simply connect to the "Cherokee Connect" network, accept the terms and conditions and then begin browsing the web.
Currently, 26 Cherokee Connect sites are available for use, and the remaining locations will be complete in several weeks. The tribe focused on locating the sites throughout the reservation with a special emphasis on easy access for those in rural areas.
Cherokee Connect locations are in the following nearby communities:
• Adair County: Chewey, Stilwell, and Westville.
• Cherokee County: Hulbert and Tahlequah.
• Delaware County: Grove, Jay, Kansas, Kenwood and West Siloam Springs.
The tribe has launched a new website, connect.cherokee.org, where citizens can find the exact location of a Cherokee Connect site, take a connectivity survey, and learn more about Cherokee Nation's broadband efforts and federal broadband subsidies for low-income households on tribal lands. The CN also kicked off a broadband feasibility study that is evaluating the telecommunications infrastructure around all Cherokee community buildings. This study, funded by the U.S. Department of Interior, will help the tribe develop a road map to ensure all communities are connected.
In response to the pandemic, the tribe launched the Respond, Recover, Rebuild Mobile Hotspot Connectivity Assistance Program that provided a mobile hotspot device to thousands of households lacking internet. The distribution of these AT&T powered devices, with up to a year of service, was focused on providing connectivity to K-12 students and elders needing access to telehealth.
For more information. visit https://connect.cherokee.org.
