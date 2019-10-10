CN outreach aims to make registration easier

The Cherokee Nation Registration department is beginning a new outreach program aimed at making tribal registration easier throughout the tribe's 14 counties.
For the next year, the tribe's Registration department will travel to predetermined locations throughout the 14 counties. Each town will be visited on a quarterly basis so Registration staff can accept new applications, assist applicants with missing documents, and answer general questions from applicants.
Cherokee Nation photo IDs will not be available during these events.
Stilwell is the first community to host the department's new outreach effort on Wednesday, Oct. 9, followed by Jay on Oct. 16; Vinita on Oct. 23; Muskogee on Nov. 13; Sallisaw on Nov. 20; Pryor on Nov. 27; Tulsa on Dec. 11; and Claremore on Dec. 18. A visit to West Siloam Springs will be added to the quarterly schedule starting in March 2020.
"The schedule we have will remain in place for the 2019-'20 fiscal year," said Cherokee Nation Registrar Frankie Hargis. "Our goal is to make it easier to register as a citizen. If the program is successful this fiscal year, our plan is to continue to reach out to communities in the future in a similar manner.
Cherokee Nation Registration will be at the following locations during FY 2019-20. Staff breaks for lunch from noon to 1 p.m. at all locations.
• Stilwell: Third and Oak; second Wednesdays; January, April, July and October; 9 a.m.-3 p.m.; call 918-696-3124.
• Jay: 12th and Cherokee; third Wednesdays; January, April, July and October; 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m.; call 918-253-3243.
• Vinita: 27371 S. 4410 Road; fourth Wednesdays in January, April, July and October; 10 a.m.-3 p.m.; call 918-256-4576.
• Muskogee: 1001 S. 41st East; second Wednesdays in February, May, August and November; 9 a.m.-3 p.m.; call 918-781-6504.
• Sallisaw: 100 E. Choctaw; third Wednesdays in February, May, August and November; 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m.; call 918-776-0416.
• Pryor: 2945 Highway 69A; fourth Wednesdays in February, May, August and November; 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m.; call 918-825-7988.
• Tulsa: 10837 E. Marshall St.; second Wednesdays in March, June, September and December; 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m.; call 918-574-2749.
• Claremore: 23205 S. Highway 66; third Wednesdays in March, June, September and December; 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m.; call 918-342-7450.
• West Siloam: 614 S. Stateline Road; fourth Wednesdays in March, June, and September; 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m.; call 918-422-6371.
For information on tribal registration, go to www.cherokee.org/all-services/tribal-registration.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.