The Cherokee Nation Tribal Council approved a resolution confirming the nomination of Kristy Sturgill as an editorial board member for the Cherokee Phoenix during a Rules Committee meeting Thursday.
The council will have to confirm the nomination during its next regular meeting, but Sturgill, who has worked as a reporter and marketing professional, was selected out of four other candidates. In the meeting, she said she grew up reading the Cherokee Phoenix newspaper.
"The reason I chose to go into journalism, both with my degree and my career, is because I'm a storyteller, and I believe that stories are a way to connect people and a way to motivate people - not just today and right now, but also as a way to connect people to history," Sturgill said. "I believe that stories don't just share where we are right now, but where we've been."
Other appointments were pushed along in the committee meeting, including resolutions confirming the reappointment of John Sparks as member of the Cherokee Nation Gaming Commission; the appointment of Shawna Baker as a CN Gaming Commission board member; and the reappointment of Roberta Gibson as a member of the Sequoyah High School Board of Education.
The council passed an act amending the Cherokee Nation Code Annotated, relating to a free and independent press for the tribe. The amendment alters compensation for editorial board members of the Cherokee Phoenix. If approved in the regular Tribal Council meeting, the monthly stipend will be $700 for board officers and $600 for board members.
An act titled "The Cherokee Nation Motor Vehicle Licensing and Tax Code Modification of 2019" was also passed. The act altered portions of the revenue generated from the tribe's motor vehicle licenses that are issued to go to education. If fully approved, 5% of the revenue will go toward teaching Cherokee language, culture, and history programs. It will also give the tribe the power to "withhold funds from public schools that refuse to recognize the cultural, religious, or historical significance of the Cherokee Nation. …" For example, the tribe could deny funds to schools that prohibit Native students from wearing cultural or religious regalia during graduation, or schools that refuse to address issues regarding Native mascots.
What's next
The next CN Tribal Council rules committee meeting is Nov. 13 at 10 a.m., and the next regular meeting of the council is Nov. 12 at 6 p.m., at the W.W. Keeler Complex.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.